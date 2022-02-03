‘There was no sign of the actual structure’: Aviemore Community Enterprise to fundraise for storm shattered shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘There was no sign of the actual structure’: Aviemore Community Enterprise to fundraise for storm shattered shed

By Lauren Robertson
February 3, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 1:47 pm
The shed before and after Storm Malik.
The shed before and after Storm Malik.

Aviemore Community Enterprise (ACE) is exploring fundraising options for a new shed after theirs was destroyed in Storm Malik.

The shed, which was on the Aviemore Royal British Legion property, was ripped from the ground in the gusts and blown around nearly 500 feet away.

It was used to house the group’s winter lights and other equipment, luckily, none of which appears to have been damaged.

Board members met on Tuesday night to discuss options for a replacement.

For now, the contents of the shed have been shared between the group’s board members, but a better solution is in the works.

It will need to be paid for through local fundraising as the previous one was.

Peter Long, ACE’s director said: “The ACE directors met a couple of nights ago and we are looking into the alternatives for a new shed.

“It’ll need to be something, as we’ve learned, more robust than the one we had but we’re getting costs for a couple of different options and we’ll need to see what is practical and what we can afford.”

‘It had just disappeared’

ACE was set up in 2002, adopting its current name in 2015.

The aim of the group is to make Aviemore a better place to live, and it does so by  running community events and maintaining the local area.

Mr Long spoke of the moment they approached the spot where the shed had been the day before.

“We got a call on Saturday morning to say the shed had been damaged and as we drove down the hill towards it we were horrified to see that it just wasn’t there at all basically, it had just disappeared,” he said.

“All the stuff was sitting there but there was no sign of the actual structure.”

The shed 150m away from its original position.

‘They made it safe for us’

Members of the community rallied to weigh the structure down with rocks, which prevented any further damage as the storm went on.

Mr Long said: “People living nearby had very kindly weighted it down with rocks so it wasn’t going to blow around, they made it safe for us.

“We were then faced with all of the contents of the shed sitting there, intact but starting to be blown around. We had to scramble around and between us we got it stored away safely elsewhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal