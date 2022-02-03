‘There was no sign of the actual structure’: Aviemore Community Enterprise to fundraise for storm shattered shed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aviemore Community Enterprise (ACE) is exploring fundraising options for a new shed after theirs was destroyed in Storm Malik.

The shed, which was on the Aviemore Royal British Legion property, was ripped from the ground in the gusts and blown around nearly 500 feet away.

It was used to house the group’s winter lights and other equipment, luckily, none of which appears to have been damaged.

Board members met on Tuesday night to discuss options for a replacement.

For now, the contents of the shed have been shared between the group’s board members, but a better solution is in the works.

It will need to be paid for through local fundraising as the previous one was.

Peter Long, ACE’s director said: “The ACE directors met a couple of nights ago and we are looking into the alternatives for a new shed.

“It’ll need to be something, as we’ve learned, more robust than the one we had but we’re getting costs for a couple of different options and we’ll need to see what is practical and what we can afford.”

‘It had just disappeared’

ACE was set up in 2002, adopting its current name in 2015.

The aim of the group is to make Aviemore a better place to live, and it does so by running community events and maintaining the local area.

Mr Long spoke of the moment they approached the spot where the shed had been the day before.

“We got a call on Saturday morning to say the shed had been damaged and as we drove down the hill towards it we were horrified to see that it just wasn’t there at all basically, it had just disappeared,” he said.

“All the stuff was sitting there but there was no sign of the actual structure.”

‘They made it safe for us’

Members of the community rallied to weigh the structure down with rocks, which prevented any further damage as the storm went on.

Mr Long said: “People living nearby had very kindly weighted it down with rocks so it wasn’t going to blow around, they made it safe for us.

“We were then faced with all of the contents of the shed sitting there, intact but starting to be blown around. We had to scramble around and between us we got it stored away safely elsewhere.”