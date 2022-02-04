Go slow across Highlands: Icy weather disrupts roads, ferries and trains

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry weather is continuing to affect travel across the north.

Following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office yesterday for ice, snow is slowing down traffic in the Highlands.

Advice is to check ahead before you set out for your journey.

Here are the updates, as we have them

Trains

There is minor disruption on ScotRail on the West Highland Line and routes out of Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, and Wick.

ScotRail has said speed restrictions are in place because of heavy rain. Disruption is expected to last until 8am.

Delays on the West Highland Lines to Mallaig and Oban are delayed by up to 20 minutes.

On the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line – delays of 10 minutes are expected.

On the Inverness to Wick line passengers are expected of up to 10 minutes.

Bus

Stagecoach Highland has warned passengers that due to ongoing roadworks between Aviemore and Grantown on Spey on the A95 many of its #37 services will suffer delays of up to 15 minutes throughout the day.

Roads

Bear Scotland has posted a dramatic photo on its Twitter feed of heavy snow near Braemore on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.

Motorists using the Dornoch bridge are being told to drive slowly due to winds affecting the area.

Ferry services

CalMac is reporting updates on 28 of its 29 routes, asking passengers to check ahead.

The Oban to Barra sailing has been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

A spokesman said: “Due to forecasted significant wave height and strong winds in Castlebay, this service is cancelled on Friday.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.”