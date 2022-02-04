Go slow across Highlands: Icy weather disrupts roads, ferries and trains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Go slow across Highlands: Icy weather disrupts roads, ferries and trains

By Louise Glen
February 4, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:35 am
Snow on the A835 Ullapool road at Braemore. Photo: Bear Scotland/Met Office
Snow on the A835 Ullapool road at Braemore. Photo: Bear Scotland/Met Office

Wintry weather is continuing to affect travel across the north.

Following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office yesterday for ice, snow is slowing down traffic in the Highlands.

Advice is to check ahead before you set out for your journey.

Here are the updates, as we have them

Trains

There is minor disruption on ScotRail on the West Highland Line and routes out of Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, and Wick.

ScotRail has said speed restrictions are in place because of heavy rain. Disruption is expected to last until 8am.

Delays on the West Highland Lines to Mallaig and Oban are delayed by up to 20 minutes.

On the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line – delays of 10 minutes are expected.

On the Inverness to Wick line passengers are expected of up to 10 minutes.

Bus

Stagecoach Highland has warned passengers that due to ongoing roadworks between Aviemore and Grantown on Spey on the A95 many of its #37 services will suffer delays of up to 15 minutes throughout the day.

Roads

Bear Scotland has posted a dramatic photo on its Twitter feed of heavy snow near Braemore on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.

Motorists using the Dornoch bridge are being told to drive slowly due to winds affecting the area.

Ferry services

CalMac is reporting updates on 28 of its 29 routes, asking passengers to check ahead.

The Oban to Barra sailing has been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

A spokesman said: “Due to forecasted significant wave height and strong winds in Castlebay, this service is cancelled on Friday.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll  keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.”

