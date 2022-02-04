More snow and ice to come: Yellow warning issued for the north of Scotland over the weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a further yellow warning for ice and snow across the north.

Forecasters are expecting the chilly blast to hit from 3pm to midnight and to continue over the weekend.

Snow and ice is due to start sweeping in today across the Highlands and Islands with snowy weather warnings remaining in place for the weekend.

The wintry weather is forecast to spread more towards the east of Scotland affecting parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire as well from Saturday evening.

A week of weather warnings

This weather warning follows many days of storms and winter weather that has been affecting much of the north and north-east of Scotland and it looks like it is not finished yet.

Storms Malik and Corrie caused a lot of destruction over the weekend resulting in the closing of many schools and thousands of homes disconnected to power for days. It also resulted in the death of an Aberdeen mum in Mastrick.

Warnings issued of snowy weather yesterday are already causing disruptions in the north of Scotland with Highland Wildlife Park having to close due to heavy snowfall.

❄️ CLOSED DUE TO HEAVY SNOW (4 FEB) ❄️ Due to the heavy snowfall we have taken the decision to close the park to keep everyone safe. Our team will be in touch with all pre-booked ticket holders. Thank you for your patience 💙 pic.twitter.com/FNVMyTwrN4 — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) February 4, 2022

A snowy weekend in store

Forecasters have warned people to expect wintry showers from 3pm today in the Highlands and Islands. They announced that it could lead to tricky travel conditions as roads and public transport will be affected by longer journey times.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across parts of Scotland

Friday 1500 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5XUfom5kfL — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2022

The Met Office also suggested to watch out for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Heavy snow showers are expected next with the warning in place from 5pm on Saturday February 5. The snowy weather is forecast to move further east across Scotland affecting some of Moray and Aberdeenshire as well.

Again, travel disruption is expected especially over high routes. People are cautioned to to stay safe and be aware of conditions when travelling.

The yellow warning is forecast to come to end on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.