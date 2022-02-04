More snow and ice to come: Yellow warning issued for the north of Scotland over the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More snow and ice to come: Yellow warning issued for the north of Scotland over the weekend

By Lottie Hood
February 4, 2022, 12:45 pm
A yellow weather warning is in place for the weekend as heavy snow is expected across the north of Scotland. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Met Office has issued a further yellow warning for ice and snow across the north.

Forecasters are expecting the chilly blast to hit from 3pm to midnight and to continue over the weekend.

Snow and ice is due to start sweeping in today across the Highlands and Islands with snowy weather warnings remaining in place for the weekend.

The wintry weather is forecast to spread more towards the east of Scotland affecting parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire as well from Saturday evening.

A week of weather warnings

This weather warning follows many days of storms and winter weather that has been affecting much of the north and north-east of Scotland and it looks like it is not finished yet.

Storms Malik and Corrie caused a lot of destruction over the weekend resulting in the closing of many schools and thousands of homes disconnected to power for days. It also resulted in the death of an Aberdeen mum in Mastrick.

Warnings issued of snowy weather yesterday are already causing disruptions in the north of Scotland with Highland Wildlife Park having to close due to heavy snowfall.

A snowy weekend in store

Forecasters have warned people to expect wintry showers from 3pm today in the Highlands and Islands. They announced that it could lead to tricky travel conditions as roads and public transport will be affected by longer journey times.

The Met Office also suggested to watch out for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Heavy snow showers are expected next with the warning in place from 5pm on Saturday February 5. The snowy weather is forecast to move further east across Scotland affecting some of Moray and Aberdeenshire as well.

Again, travel disruption is expected especially over high routes. People are cautioned to to stay safe and be aware of conditions when travelling.

The yellow warning is forecast to come to end on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

