NHS Highland blunder prompts search for mystery HIV patient – who may not know they have virus

NHS Highland is searching for an undiagnosed HIV patient after a mystery blood sample was found in its laboratory.

The health authority has asked a “small number” of patients to take a blood test as part of a patient notification exercise (PNE).

A spokesman said a positive HIV result was identified during routine processing of a blood sample in early 2021.

The positive result did not relate to the patient from whom the sample was taken, and to date it has not been able to identify the source.

After a laboratory investigation it is believed that the sample was contaminated from an unknown “other sample”.

That means that another routine blood sample processed in the laboratory at a similar time may be from an individual who is HIV positive. It is feared that the patient does not know they have the infection.

A NHS spokesman said: “As such, we believe there is a patient with undiagnosed HIV infection to whom we can offer treatment and support should they wish.”

Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland’s medical director, said: “We are offering an HIV test to patients who had blood samples tested in the laboratory during a similar timeframe via a patient notification exercise (PNE).

“Letters have been sent to those individuals included within the exercise to provide them with specific advice and to offer HIV testing. Testing for HIV involves a blood test which is provided free of charge with results available within a couple of days.

“We sincerely apologise for any stress and anxiety this may cause to individual patients and the wider community.”

He said support would be available to the individual.

How many HIV patients in Scotland don’t know they have the virus?

It is estimated that there are around 500 people living in Scotland who are unaware they have the infection, approximately 1 in every 10,000 people.

Anyone who has any concerns about their HIV status to take part in free HIV testing. Information on HIV testing is available from Highland Sexual Health’s website.

People living with HIV often feel completely healthy for the first five years or so of the infection, and unless tested, are unaware that they are infected.

Diagnosing HIV at an early stage is important as it allows treatment to be started.

Effective treatment that is started early enables people living with HIV to live a long, healthy life, and stops onward transmission.

NHS Highland has produced an FAQ document.