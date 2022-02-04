Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road remains blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit.

Emergency crews were called to the A833 Drumnadrochit to Kiltarlity road following reports of the multi-vehicle crash.

The alarm was raised around 10.49am.

Police, fire and paramedics crews all remain in attendance.

Fire crews from Drumnadrochit and Inverness were called to the scene following a request by paramedics for assistance.

More as we get it.