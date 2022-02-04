Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit By Michelle Henderson February 4, 2022, 11:54 am Police, fire and paramedic crews were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 10.49am. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Highland road remains blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit. Emergency crews were called to the A833 Drumnadrochit to Kiltarlity road following reports of the multi-vehicle crash. The alarm was raised around 10.49am. Police, fire and paramedics crews all remain in attendance. Fire crews from Drumnadrochit and Inverness were called to the scene following a request by paramedics for assistance. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two members of staff taken to hospital after forklift overturns at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory Two men arrested after ‘one in a million’ dad killed in Hilton Drive crash Family of 77-year-old pedestrian who died after Peterhead car crash thank medical staff Man dies in crash involving car and lorry on A90 near Ellon