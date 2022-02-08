Concern raised as operation waiting list grows while majority of staff still to be recruited for new treatment centre in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north MSP has raised serious concerns about the growing number of people waiting for elective operations in the Highlands which has now topped 6,000.

Edward Mountain says the figures are “truly staggering”, with people waiting in agony for treatment.

He also wants to speed up the opening of the delayed National Treatment Centre in Inverness – seen as key to reducing waiting lists – which has still to recruit 85% of its staff.

The treatment centre is scheduled to open in autumn – 12 months behind the original anticipated date.

More than 2,000 waiting longer than a year

NHS Highland has described the elective care centre as a key part of its plans to reduce waiting times.

The health board says the facility will deliver “the best quality state of the art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

As of December 21, 6,237 patients are on NHS Highland’s waiting list for scheduled elective operations.

Over one third, 2,160, have already waited more than a year for their operation.

Figures are ‘truly staggering’

Mr Mountain said: “These new figures are truly staggering. They show the scale of the challenge NHS Highland faces in reducing waiting times.

“So many patients are waiting in agony for their operation, with some having joined the waiting list before the pandemic’s arrival too.

“Patients’ hopes were raised last summer when NHS Highland indicated that the treatment backlog for orthopaedics, which has the longest waiting list, would be resolved within two years.

“But that target appears to be at real risk now. The Covid-19 response has of course had a huge impact meaning operations were put on pause.

“However, the delayed construction of the National Treatment Centre, as well as the fact that 85% of staff still need to be recruited for the facility, will give patients serious cause for concern moving forward.

“I have written to the chief executive to outline my serious concerns and ask what action is being taken to accelerate the recruitment drive to ensure this vital new facility is open on time and fully operational.

“The National Treatment Centre will be crucial to reducing waiting times. It must be ready for patients on day one.”

NHS Highland has said it has experienced “significant pressure” across its care provision.

Bosses have said they remain confident that the facility will open on time.

‘We are confident we will be able to open the facility as planned’

A spokesman said: “Our clinical emergency pathways have been under significant pressure across primary and secondary care.

“As a result of these pressures we are struggling to keep pace all the services we are currently aiming to deliver to as a part of the remobilisation of planned elective care.

“We wish to apologise to all patients who are waiting longer than we would wish for their operations.”

NHS Highland says it is “actively looking at ways we can continue to deliver elective and emergency care”.

The spokesman added: “We have an ongoing recruitment process and we are confident that we will be able to open the facility as planned to provide additional capacity in Highland.”

Care has been ‘extremely good’

Despite waiting lists extending, NHS Highland has been able to provide relief to some during the pandemic.

Gerry McGregor from Caithness has said his treatment has been “extremely good”.

Mr McGregor, who was born with Hirschsprung’s disease, has visited Raigmore for surgery three times during the course of the pandemic.

His latest operation was between Christmas and New Year.

The 69-year-old said: “I haven’t had any complaints at all. My treatment has been extremely good.

“It is very difficult for the NHS but treatment does continue. If a person is in need of treatment, they are able to get it.

“Unfortunately not everyone can and there need to be certain priorities. It is hard on people when they are in pain and it can cause stresses and strains.

“Although waiting lists may be growing, people should not be afraid of contacting their GP to let them know things are getting worse.

“I am a huge believer that more money needs to be spent on the NHS.

“I know they are doing something to address the number of surgeries with the new facility. However, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“The NHS isn’t perfect and we need more investment. But you only get out of it what you put into it.”