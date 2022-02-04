Works on A82 Laggan swing bridge rescheduled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Works on A82 Laggan swing bridge rescheduled

By Michelle Henderson
February 4, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 2:34 pm
Bear Scotland have rescheduled maintenance works on Laggan Swing Bridge for two weeks. ABRIGHTSIDE PHOTOGRAPHY
Overnight maintenance works planned for a Highland swing bridge have been called off, just days before they were due to start.

Bear Scotland have announced they are postponing works on the A82 Laggan Swing Bridge for two weeks to accommodate resurfacing works further south on the busy route.

The project was due to begin on the Inverness to Fort William section of the trunk road on Monday evening.

However, bosses have confirmed they are postponing the works to facilitate surfacing improvements at Loch Achtriochtan; 42 miles south of their original location.

Maintenance works on the bridge are now scheduled to get underway on Monday, February 21 for five nights.

The works will take place between the hours of 9.45pm and 6am each evening.

Traffic measures previously set out by Bear Scotland will remain the same.

A full road closures will remain in place during working hours.

A full road closure will be imposed during working hours to ensure the bridge can be swing open and provide engineers access to the components.

A diversion route will remain in place along the A86 and A9.

Motorists are expected to add an additional 25 minutes to their journey time between Inverness and Fort William.

The A82 will be open to all motorists in the daytime, with the route due to reopen from 6am each morning.

