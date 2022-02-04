Works on A82 Laggan swing bridge rescheduled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight maintenance works planned for a Highland swing bridge have been called off, just days before they were due to start.

Bear Scotland have announced they are postponing works on the A82 Laggan Swing Bridge for two weeks to accommodate resurfacing works further south on the busy route.

The project was due to begin on the Inverness to Fort William section of the trunk road on Monday evening.

However, bosses have confirmed they are postponing the works to facilitate surfacing improvements at Loch Achtriochtan; 42 miles south of their original location.

Maintenance works on the bridge are now scheduled to get underway on Monday, February 21 for five nights.

The works will take place between the hours of 9.45pm and 6am each evening.

Traffic measures previously set out by Bear Scotland will remain the same.

A full road closure will be imposed during working hours to ensure the bridge can be swing open and provide engineers access to the components.

A diversion route will remain in place along the A86 and A9.

Motorists are expected to add an additional 25 minutes to their journey time between Inverness and Fort William.

The A82 will be open to all motorists in the daytime, with the route due to reopen from 6am each morning.