Lara Snowie: Dingwall teenager with connections to Inverness and Alness reported missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lara Snowie: Dingwall teenager with connections to Inverness and Alness reported missing

By Denny Andonova
February 4, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 3:33 pm
Lara Snowie was last seen in Dingwall at around 9.50pm yesterday.
Lara Snowie was last seen in Dingwall at around 9.50pm yesterday.

A 17-year-old girl from Dingwall has been reported missing.

Police are appealing for information to trace Lara Snowie, who was last seen in the Docharty Road area of the town at around 9.50pm yesterday.

She has been described as white, around 5ft 6in, of average build and with short, purple hair.

Lara is known to have connections in the Inverness, Dingwall and Alness areas and is believed to be wearing a navy winter coat with a fluffy hood.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3826 of February 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal