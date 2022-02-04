Lara Snowie: Dingwall teenager with connections to Inverness and Alness reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old girl from Dingwall has been reported missing.

Police are appealing for information to trace Lara Snowie, who was last seen in the Docharty Road area of the town at around 9.50pm yesterday.

She has been described as white, around 5ft 6in, of average build and with short, purple hair.

Lara is known to have connections in the Inverness, Dingwall and Alness areas and is believed to be wearing a navy winter coat with a fluffy hood.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3826 of February 3.