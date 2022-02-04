‘Free energy’ call as Shetland looks beyond oil era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Free energy’ call as Shetland looks beyond oil era

By Andy Philip
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 6:17 pm
Onshore wind is being developed in Shetland.

Communities in Shetland should be given free energy incentives to address the worst levels of fuel poverty and make up for years of unfair charges, the islands leader claimed.

Councillor Steven Coutts said the proposal would give more back to communities as the country shifts to renewable energy.

It is part of the local authority’s ambitious plans to look beyond the fossil fuel era decades since oil started pumping to Sullom Voe.

Mr Coutts described the need for incentives in an exclusive interview with The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

He said oil benefited the islands but there were missed opportunities that should not be repeated.

“I think the development of onshore wind, it’s fair to say, is creating tensions in the Shetland community because there are consented projects under way where the community are not seeing that immediate impact at a household level,” he said.

Campaigners across the north of Scotland and islands have long argued for a fairer energy market.

Fuel poverty is higher than the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, a cost of living crisis is expected to worsen with economic turbulence and the lifting of the energy price cap.

Household bills are expected to soar from April, particularly in areas such as Shetland.

“We do need to acknowledge that Shetland, while it produces oil and gas and energy for the country, it still has one of the highest levels of fuel poverty,” he said.

Mr Coutts took a blueprint for the transformation of energy in Shetland to UK and Scottish government officials and ministers in the past week.

The Queen pictured after arriving at Sullom Voe to open the new terminal.

“I think the energy market and some of the regulation around it is clearly not fit for purpose as we shift to net zero,” he continued.

“The provision of free energy is an option which could be explored, particularly in the context of this energy being green. I can understand reservations around that with traditional fossil fuel industry.”

He suggested free energy would be a draw for communities near new onshore wind developments.

“That’s one of the opportunities we’d be very keen to explore,” he told us.

“The community is paying the highest rate for their electricity and that is just not a position that is fair or equitable.”

Everything you need to know about the energy price cap and what it means for household bills

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]