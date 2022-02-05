Lewis woman honoured for lifetime of work promoting Gaelic and advocating for her community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis woman honoured for lifetime of work promoting Gaelic and advocating for her community

By Lauren Taylor
February 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 5, 2022, 2:53 pm
Ian Scarr-Hall, Anna MacKinnon and her son Ruairidh.
A Uig woman has been recognised for her commitment to championing Gaelic language and culture as well as supporting her local community.

Anna MacKinnon is the first person on the Isle of Lewis to receive an award from the Scarr-Hall Memorial Fund.

Mrs MacKinnon, a retired teacher, who taught both primary and secondary pupils, has been recognised for her lifetime of dedicated service to her local community.

It also celebrates her commitment to promote and champion the Gaelic language and culture.

Over the years the native Gaelic speaker has been an active member of the Uig News editorial team, the Ionad Hiort Committee, the Uig Eachraidh Committee and the Uig War Memorial Committee.

She has even taught evening classes in her mother tongue to people of all ages.

Her voice was often heard on Radio nan Gaidheal, strongly advocating for the Uig community logically, clearly and powerfully in both Gaelic and English.

Mrs MacKinnon, a member of Uig Church, also supports the work of Oisean a’ Chalman Banca Paisde – Dove’s Wing Baby Bank – to help families in the community.

Mrs MacKinnon said: “It is a great surprise and I feel greatly honoured and humbled to have received this award.”

Scarr-Hall Memorial Fund

The Scarr-Hall family has had a connection with Lewis and Harris for nearly 70 years.

Iain Scarr-Hall, the company’s lifetime president, and his wife moved to Amhuinsuidhe Castle on Harris last year.

The memorial fund, named after George Scarr-Hall, was established in 1988 and presents awards to individuals and organisations annually.

Awards are given to volunteers who have made a positive impact in their communities, as well as to help students dealing with financial challenges.

Mr Scarr-Hall said: “We are very pleased to make this award and wish Anna and her family good health and energy in their future endeavours.”

Reverend Hugh Stewart, the minister at Lochs-in-Bernera linked with Uig, has congratulated Mrs MacKinnon on her award.

He said: “We congratulate Anna on this award which recognises her Christ-centred faith in selflessly, serving her community over many years.

“Both in deed and in relation to the Gaelic language and the spiritual culture of the Highlands and Islands.”

