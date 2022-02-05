Lewis woman honoured for lifetime of work promoting Gaelic and advocating for her community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Uig woman has been recognised for her commitment to championing Gaelic language and culture as well as supporting her local community.

Anna MacKinnon is the first person on the Isle of Lewis to receive an award from the Scarr-Hall Memorial Fund.

Mrs MacKinnon, a retired teacher, who taught both primary and secondary pupils, has been recognised for her lifetime of dedicated service to her local community.

It also celebrates her commitment to promote and champion the Gaelic language and culture.

Over the years the native Gaelic speaker has been an active member of the Uig News editorial team, the Ionad Hiort Committee, the Uig Eachraidh Committee and the Uig War Memorial Committee.

She has even taught evening classes in her mother tongue to people of all ages.

Her voice was often heard on Radio nan Gaidheal, strongly advocating for the Uig community logically, clearly and powerfully in both Gaelic and English.

Mrs MacKinnon, a member of Uig Church, also supports the work of Oisean a’ Chalman Banca Paisde – Dove’s Wing Baby Bank – to help families in the community.

Mrs MacKinnon said: “It is a great surprise and I feel greatly honoured and humbled to have received this award.”

Scarr-Hall Memorial Fund

The Scarr-Hall family has had a connection with Lewis and Harris for nearly 70 years.

Iain Scarr-Hall, the company’s lifetime president, and his wife moved to Amhuinsuidhe Castle on Harris last year.

The memorial fund, named after George Scarr-Hall, was established in 1988 and presents awards to individuals and organisations annually.

Awards are given to volunteers who have made a positive impact in their communities, as well as to help students dealing with financial challenges.

Mr Scarr-Hall said: “We are very pleased to make this award and wish Anna and her family good health and energy in their future endeavours.”

Reverend Hugh Stewart, the minister at Lochs-in-Bernera linked with Uig, has congratulated Mrs MacKinnon on her award.

He said: “We congratulate Anna on this award which recognises her Christ-centred faith in selflessly, serving her community over many years.

“Both in deed and in relation to the Gaelic language and the spiritual culture of the Highlands and Islands.”