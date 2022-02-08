Highland velodrome project ‘abandoned’ after unsuccessful funding drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland velodrome project ‘abandoned’ after unsuccessful funding drive

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2022, 12:01 am
Mike Greaves of HiVelo. Picture by Sandy McCook
Mike Greaves of HiVelo. Picture by Sandy McCook

A project to build a £23 million velodrome in the Highlands has been abandoned due to funding concerns.

Trustees of the Highland Velodrome project, HiVelo, said attempts to secure funding over the last seven years had been ‘unsuccessful’. Charity trustees said it would now need to fold or change direction.

HiVelo was registered as a charity in 2015 to develop a safe cycling hub centred on a velodrome in Inverness.

In spite of working with a number of partners to secure locations for the velodrome national funding could not be found.

The proposed Highland Arena facility which was benched due to budget constraints.

The project had been in discussion about locations including at Bught Park, at the Inverness Campus and at Seafield in east Inverness.

Project would have been ‘equal to anything in Europe’

When it was first proposed in 2015 it was said the velodrome would be “equal of anything in Europe”.

By 2021, The Press and Journal asked what had happened to the Highland Arena project that had been supported by Highland Council.

Mike Greaves, secretary of HiVelo, said: “The trustees could not be more disappointed with this outcome, but we need to be realistic about its impact on HiVelo itself.”

He said the velodrome would have been beneficial to both individuals and businesses if it had been able to be established in Inverness.

‘Our founding mission is now untenable’

He continued: “Sadly, our lengthy discussions to secure a large block of ‘foundation’ grant assistance from the national sports agencies have not been successful.

“Plainly, our founding mission is now untenable.”

Mr Greaves said HiVelo had reached a major crossroads due to the Highland velodrome project funding concerns.

Members would need to choose, at an upcoming AGM, whether to “fall on our swords”, or to vary its charitable purpose to support the wider Highland cycling community.

“That would fit with our previous delivery of multiple fundraising sportives – notably the Culloden Challenge, The Loop and various Ivor Rides,” he said.

“Similarly, we have always prioritised youth development for the wider cycling community, with particular initiatives such as the quarterly Star Rider awards and custom rides like the Skirmish.

Charity may be able to help cycling in the Highlands

“The existing organisation carries the benefits of being a registered charity, affiliation with British Cycling, has established gift aid arrangements with HMRC, trademark protection and surpluses in both current and deposit bank accounts, plus a portfolio of events and related infrastructure assets.”

The AGM is due to be held online at 7pm on Thursday February 24. For more information the group can be contacted through its website, or by email to Mr Greaves on mikeg888@btinternet.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]