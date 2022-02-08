Highland velodrome project ‘abandoned’ after unsuccessful funding drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to build a £23 million velodrome in the Highlands has been abandoned due to funding concerns.

Trustees of the Highland Velodrome project, HiVelo, said attempts to secure funding over the last seven years had been ‘unsuccessful’. Charity trustees said it would now need to fold or change direction.

HiVelo was registered as a charity in 2015 to develop a safe cycling hub centred on a velodrome in Inverness.

In spite of working with a number of partners to secure locations for the velodrome national funding could not be found.

The project had been in discussion about locations including at Bught Park, at the Inverness Campus and at Seafield in east Inverness.

Project would have been ‘equal to anything in Europe’

When it was first proposed in 2015 it was said the velodrome would be “equal of anything in Europe”.

By 2021, The Press and Journal asked what had happened to the Highland Arena project that had been supported by Highland Council.

Mike Greaves, secretary of HiVelo, said: “The trustees could not be more disappointed with this outcome, but we need to be realistic about its impact on HiVelo itself.”

He said the velodrome would have been beneficial to both individuals and businesses if it had been able to be established in Inverness.

‘Our founding mission is now untenable’

He continued: “Sadly, our lengthy discussions to secure a large block of ‘foundation’ grant assistance from the national sports agencies have not been successful.

“Plainly, our founding mission is now untenable.”

Mr Greaves said HiVelo had reached a major crossroads due to the Highland velodrome project funding concerns.

Members would need to choose, at an upcoming AGM, whether to “fall on our swords”, or to vary its charitable purpose to support the wider Highland cycling community.

“That would fit with our previous delivery of multiple fundraising sportives – notably the Culloden Challenge, The Loop and various Ivor Rides,” he said.

“Similarly, we have always prioritised youth development for the wider cycling community, with particular initiatives such as the quarterly Star Rider awards and custom rides like the Skirmish.

Charity may be able to help cycling in the Highlands

“The existing organisation carries the benefits of being a registered charity, affiliation with British Cycling, has established gift aid arrangements with HMRC, trademark protection and surpluses in both current and deposit bank accounts, plus a portfolio of events and related infrastructure assets.”

The AGM is due to be held online at 7pm on Thursday February 24. For more information the group can be contacted through its website, or by email to Mr Greaves on mikeg888@btinternet.com.