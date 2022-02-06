Snow slows trains and roads as wintry weather sweeps across Highlands and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains are traveling slowly due to snow on the lines as wintry weather sweeps across the Highlands, Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire.

At three locations on the West Highland railway line speed restrictions have been imposed due to an “extreme weather forecast”.

A message on Twitter posted by a spokeswoman for Network Rail said: “Due to adverse and extreme weather forecast, speed restrictions have been imposed over the following:

Glenfinnan to Lochailort until 11.15am

Oban Line Falls of Cruachan to Taynuilt until 1pm

Ardlui to Crianlarich until 2.45pm.”

❄️ With the wintry weather overnight, we've been out patrolling the #WestHighlandLine to check for any issues. The @westcoastrail engine being used has miniature ploughs attached, meaning it can clear small to medium sized drifts. 📷 Paul, Mobile Ops Manager pic.twitter.com/GwBRQE3naO — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 6, 2022

Yellow weather warning for snow

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for the Highlands as well as parts of Moray, Skye and Harris and Lewis.

Heavy snow has been reported on parts of the A9 Inverness to Perth road and A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road on Sunday morning.

The warning remains in place until 3pm today for heavy snow showers, especially over high routes.

A spokesman said: “Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”