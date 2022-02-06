A9 reopens after ‘serious crash’ near notorious Munlochy junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9 reopens after ‘serious crash’ near notorious Munlochy junction

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 4:35 pm
Emergency services at the scene on the A9. Photo: Jasperimage.
A vehicle has crashed on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near the notorious Munlochy junction.

The incident closed the road in both directions between the Longman roundabout in Inverness and Tore on Sunday morning.

Police initially said the road was expected to be closed for some time following the accident at the B9161 Munlochy road junction at Artafallie.

Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.

A police spokesman said: “The incident took place around 10am and involves one vehicle.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the A9 reopened shortly after 3pm.

The fire service has confirmed two units were sent to the scene.

Safety concerns at A9 Munlochy junction

Safety improvements have been called for at the A9 and B1961 Munlochy road junction amid concerns it is an accident blackspot.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has raised concerns about dangers in the area on the Highland road.

A man and a woman in their 80s died following an accident on the A9 at the Munlochy junction on November 19 last year.

Traffic at the B9161 Munlochy road junction on the A9. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

In December 2021, Transport Scotland published an extensive list of options to improve safety – including a roundabout, speed limits and closing all right turns among others.

Ms Forbes has called for a decision about preferred works to be made urgently.

In December, she said: “We are all aware of the problems, and Munlochy junction continues to pose concerns for users – with an ever-increasing volume of traffic.

“I recognise street lighting will hopefully be installed in the next few months, but I hope we can see faster progress on meaningful options, including closing the right turn from the B9161 to the A9 northbound carriageway and also extending the southbound slipway.”

