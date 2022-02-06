A9 reopens after ‘serious crash’ near notorious Munlochy junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vehicle has crashed on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near the notorious Munlochy junction.

The incident closed the road in both directions between the Longman roundabout in Inverness and Tore on Sunday morning.

Police initially said the road was expected to be closed for some time following the accident at the B9161 Munlochy road junction at Artafallie.

Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.

A police spokesman said: “The incident took place around 10am and involves one vehicle.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the A9 reopened shortly after 3pm.

The fire service has confirmed two units were sent to the scene.

Safety concerns at A9 Munlochy junction

Safety improvements have been called for at the A9 and B1961 Munlochy road junction amid concerns it is an accident blackspot.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has raised concerns about dangers in the area on the Highland road.

A man and a woman in their 80s died following an accident on the A9 at the Munlochy junction on November 19 last year.

In December 2021, Transport Scotland published an extensive list of options to improve safety – including a roundabout, speed limits and closing all right turns among others.

Ms Forbes has called for a decision about preferred works to be made urgently.

In December, she said: “We are all aware of the problems, and Munlochy junction continues to pose concerns for users – with an ever-increasing volume of traffic.

“I recognise street lighting will hopefully be installed in the next few months, but I hope we can see faster progress on meaningful options, including closing the right turn from the B9161 to the A9 northbound carriageway and also extending the southbound slipway.”