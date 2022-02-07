Tributes following ‘tragic death’ of fourth-year Orkney pupil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Counselling is being offered to students in Orkney following the sudden death of a Kirkwall Grammar School pupil.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that a fourth-year pupil died suddenly on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The devastating announcement was made on the council’s social media account on Sunday evening.

In a statement, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the tragic and sudden death of a fourth-year pupil from Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m sure you will join us in saying that our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their friends and family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Supporting Kirkwall pupils

Counselling and support is now being offered to students attending Kirkwall Grammar School to help them come to terms with the devastating news.

Staff have been working in tandem with the Education Directorate and partner agencies over the course of the weekend to ensure support and guidance was available to pupils for the “foreseeable future.”

In their post, the council said space was also being made available for students in need of additional support, upon their return to school today.

They wrote: “Over the weekend Kirkwall Grammar School has been working with the Education Directorate and partner agencies to ensure steps are taken to support pupils as necessary.

“The guidance team will be available throughout the day and additional support, including counselling and access to our educational psychology team, will be available from tomorrow morning and for the foreseeable future.

“Staff will be speaking with all pupils tomorrow and a space will be provided in school for those who need additional support.”

Orkney communities come together in sympathy

Tributes have been pouring in across social media as news of the student’s death broke.

Staff at Stromness Academy expressed their “heartfelt sympathies” to staff and pupils affected by the tragic news.

In a post, they wrote: “Heartfelt sympathies from the Stromness Academy community to our friends and colleagues at KGS.

“If any Stromness Academy pupil is touched by this tragic death, or any other issues which affect their mental health, we urge them to speak with a guidance teacher tomorrow, or any adult in school who they feel comfortable talking to, so that we can ensure they receive the support they need.

“For support outside of school hours, young people up to age 19 can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”

Orkney resident Brian Hayes added: “Sincere condolences to family and friends. RIP.”

The news comes less than two weeks after five students fell ill after capsules containing an unknown liquid inside were discovered.

Orkney Islands Council have confirmed the incidents are not related.