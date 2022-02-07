Tributes following ‘tragic death’ of fourth-year Orkney pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tributes following ‘tragic death’ of fourth-year Orkney pupil

By Michelle Henderson
February 7, 2022, 10:14 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:54 am
Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that a fourth-year student from Kirkwall Grammar School died suddenly on Saturday afternoon.
Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that a fourth-year student from Kirkwall Grammar School died suddenly on Saturday afternoon.

Counselling is being offered to students in Orkney following the sudden death of a Kirkwall Grammar School pupil.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that a fourth-year pupil died suddenly on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The devastating announcement was made on the council’s social media account on Sunday evening.

In a statement, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the tragic and sudden death of a fourth-year pupil from Kirkwall Grammar School on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m sure you will join us in saying that our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their friends and family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

It is with great sadness that we can confirm the tragic and sudden death of a fourth-year pupil from Kirkwall Grammar…

Posted by OIC Updates on Sunday, 6 February 2022

Supporting Kirkwall pupils

Counselling and support is now being offered to students attending Kirkwall Grammar School to help them come to terms with the devastating news.

Staff have been working in tandem with the Education Directorate and partner agencies over the course of the weekend to ensure support and guidance was available to pupils for the “foreseeable future.”

Counselling is now being offered to students deeply affected by the tragic news.

In their post, the council said space was also being made available for students in need of additional support, upon their return to school today.

They wrote: “Over the weekend Kirkwall Grammar School has been working with the Education Directorate and partner agencies to ensure steps are taken to support pupils as necessary.

“The guidance team will be available throughout the day and additional support, including counselling and access to our educational psychology team, will be available from tomorrow morning and for the foreseeable future.

“Staff will be speaking with all pupils tomorrow and a space will be provided in school for those who need additional support.”

Orkney communities come together in sympathy

Tributes have been pouring in across social media as news of the student’s death broke.

Staff at Stromness Academy expressed their “heartfelt sympathies” to staff and pupils affected by the tragic news.

In a post, they wrote: “Heartfelt sympathies from the Stromness Academy community to our friends and colleagues at KGS.

“If any Stromness Academy pupil is touched by this tragic death, or any other issues which affect their mental health, we urge them to speak with a guidance teacher tomorrow, or any adult in school who they feel comfortable talking to, so that we can ensure they receive the support they need.

“For support outside of school hours, young people up to age 19 can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”

Orkney resident Brian Hayes added: “Sincere condolences to family and friends. RIP.”

The news comes less than two weeks after five students fell ill after capsules containing an unknown liquid inside were discovered.

Orkney Islands Council have confirmed the incidents are not related.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]