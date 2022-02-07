IN FULL: School closures across the Highlands on Monday, February 7

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several schools across the Highlands have had to close today, according to the Highland Council.

Reasons for the closures include Covid-19 and no heating or water running in the building.

Schools can to move to online learning at short notice due to Covid-19 still spreading in communities across Scotland.

Your child’s school will move to online learning should the school need to be closed for safety reasons.

Currently, guidance issued by the Scottish Government allows primary pupils to attend school without the need for face masks.

Today’s closures which are updated regularly via the Highland Council website have affected over 500 primary pupils and over 50 nursery children.

Here is a list of schools that is closed on Monday, February 7:

Applecross Primary Nursery : Closed due to Covid-19

: Closed due to Covid-19 Duror Primary : Closed due to Covid-19

: Closed due to Covid-19 Holm Primary : Closed due to no water/heating/power

: Closed due to no water/heating/power Holm Primary Nursery : Closed due to no water/heating/power

: Closed due to no water/heating/power Miller Academy Primary: Closed due to no water/heating/power