Lochaber charity says Network Rail will close its respite care work for five months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochaber charity says Network Rail will close its respite care work for five months

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:58 am
Volunteers at Kirsty's Kids say Network Rail have caused damage near its respite home.
Volunteers at Kirsty's Kids say Network Rail have caused damage near its respite home.

A Lochaber children’s charity has claimed Network Rail is threatening its future amid plans for more than four months of works.

Respite home Kirsty’s Kids fears that the proposed 18 weeks of groundworks outside its building will stop any guests coming this year.

The charity, based in Lochailort, was set up by John and Jan Bryden after their daughter Kirsty was killed on the road near their home in 2010.

It works to improve the lives of all children, including those who are seriously ill or have learning disabilities and their siblings, and runs a home for care breaks.

Yesterday, Kirsty’s Kids organised a protest ahead of work starting – but Network Rail have insisted the project, which relates to maintaining the West Highland Line, cannot be avoided.

Mrs Bryden said she was frustrated after removing 21,000 gallons of  “muck” following a landslide the last time the company worked in the area and they did not want the same thing to happen again.

A rare orchid meadow was destroyed

In June last year, localised flooding brought a torrent of water and huge boulders cascading down the hill behind the Bryden’s home, causing structural damage to buildings and washing away most of the garden which they spent years converting for full wheelchair access.

Just 30 feet behind the Bryden property, the West Highland Railway line was also undermined in several places, leaving the track hanging in mid air.

Mrs Bryden claimed: “In June 2020 there was an adverse weather and there was a landslide. Network Rail diverted the watercourse and the water came running through our back garden. A rare orchid meadow was destroyed.

“We simply could not have people here – as the noise and the disruption was too much.

“People need support, families need somewhere to go but there is nothing we can do. It is not restful when all this work is going on.

“The railway was built back up but we were left to dig out all of the silt from our garden in and in the pond.

“People came to help us, because they wanted to see the garden opened back up. They care about the vulnerable children who come here. I don’t think Network Rail does.

“Although we have met with Network Rail and they said they would help they have failed to support us at all.”

‘There is another route’

She claimed the meadow of orchids behind the house is vulnerable from the last project, and insisted the latest work did not have to take place in this specific location.

She said: “There is another route to do the work, and to protect our meadow that is where it should take place.”

Network Rail confirmed it is in contact with Mr and Mrs Bryden regarding their claim for damage to land from previous engineering works.

It said it was planning more work in the area, but it is essential to the maintenance of the West Highland Line and cannot be avoided.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]