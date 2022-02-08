Ferry sailings to Stornoway cancelled due to strong winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West coast ferry services are bracing for several days of disruption as forecasters predict the return of strong winds.

CalMac have been forced to cancel all crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway today as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Officials confirmed the decision was taken in response to the strong winds and sea swell.

❌RED #Ullapool #Stornoway 8Feb Due to strong winds and sea swell, all sailings are cancelled today. We apologise for the disruption caused by the weather. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 8, 2022

The service is one in a number facing significant disruption as a result of the weather conditions.

Ferry bosses have implemented a revised timetable between Oban, Coll and Tiree in an effort to minimise disruption.

Services between Uig and Lochmaddy have also been placed under a yellow status, with crossings liable to “disruption or cancellation at short notice.”

Crossings between Ardmhor and Eriskay are also at risk of being hampered by the high winds.

A sign of things to come

Disruption onboard CalMac ferry services is expected to continue in the coming days as forecasters warn of further adverse weather.

Met Office forecasters predict wind speeds will reach highs of 46mph in Ullapool on Wednesday before peaking at 50mph the following morning.

Residents in Stornoway are expected to see similar conditions.

In light of the bleak forecast, CalMac bosses have issued advanced warnings to passengers, predicting potential disruption to sailings until Thursday.

Crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway are facing further disruption on Wednesday.

The 3am freight sailing departing from Ullapool has been cancelled as a result of the strong winds and sea conditions.

A review is due to be conducted at 12.30pm today, reviewing both Wednesday and Thursday’s sailings.

Warnings have also been issued, advising of potential disruption on the firms Oban to Craignure service tomorrow.