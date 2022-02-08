Ferry sailings to Stornoway cancelled due to strong winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferry sailings to Stornoway cancelled due to strong winds

By Michelle Henderson
February 8, 2022, 7:46 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:33 am
Ferry services between Ullapool and Stornoway have been cancelled for the duration of the day due to the weather conditions.
West coast ferry services are bracing for several days of disruption as forecasters predict the return of strong winds.

CalMac have been forced to cancel all crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway today as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Officials confirmed the decision was taken in response to the strong winds and sea swell.

The service is one in a number facing significant disruption as a result of the weather conditions.

Ferry bosses have implemented a revised timetable between Oban, Coll and Tiree in an effort to minimise disruption.

Services between Uig and Lochmaddy have also been placed under a yellow status, with crossings liable to “disruption or cancellation at short notice.”

Crossings between Ardmhor and Eriskay are also at risk of being hampered by the high winds.

A sign of things to come

Disruption onboard CalMac ferry services is expected to continue in the coming days as forecasters warn of further adverse weather.

Met Office forecasters predict wind speeds will reach highs of 46mph in Ullapool on Wednesday before peaking at 50mph the following morning.

Residents in Stornoway are expected to see similar conditions.

In light of the bleak forecast, CalMac bosses have issued advanced warnings to passengers, predicting potential disruption to sailings until Thursday.

Crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway are facing further disruption on Wednesday.

The 3am freight sailing departing from Ullapool has been cancelled as a result of the strong winds and sea conditions.

A review is due to be conducted at 12.30pm today, reviewing both Wednesday and Thursday’s sailings.

Warnings have also been issued, advising of potential disruption on the firms Oban to Craignure service tomorrow.

 

