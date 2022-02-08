‘Gaps’ in mental health provision on islands to be studied

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Gaps’ in mental health provision on islands to be studied

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 12:18 pm
To go with story by Louise Glen. Gaps in mental health provision on the islands to be studied. Picture shows; Butt of Lewis and a rainbow. Butt of Lewis. Supplied by Scottish Rural Health Partnership Date; Unknown
A short-term study will look at the services available for people suffering from mental ill health on the islands.

The Scottish Rural Health Partnership (SRHP) has been awarded £4,488 of Scottish Government cash to research mental health and wellbeing in the Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland.

In a report due to be delivered this March, the study hopes to understand specific issues faced by island communities when it comes to mental health.

Research will be led by senior research fellow Janet Heaton in the University of the Highlands and Islands rural health and wellbeing department.

Her job will be to review existing literature and other information on Scottish island mental health and wellbeing.

Findings will ‘inform the research agenda’

Professor Sandra MacRury, Scottish Rural Health Partnership chairwoman, said: “We hope the findings from this research will be a valuable resource for researchers, third sector organisations and community groups to access and help share best practice.

“Any gaps in knowledge identified by the study will inform the research agenda for island mental health Scotland-wide and could contribute to future policy.”

‘Single source of knowledge’ for rural healthcare

The partnership was awarded funding from the Scottish Government’s Healthy Islands Fund.

John MacDonald, chairman of the Scottish Rural Health Partnership steering group, said: “This funding is a welcome contribution towards the partnership’s aim of providing a single source of knowledge about remote and rural healthcare.”

“The study is due for completion in March 2022 and the Scottish Rural Health Partnership hope to host an online seminar soon after as the first step in sharing findings.”

