IN FULL: Invergordon Academy among schools closed on February 8

By Ross Hempseed
February 8, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:36 am
Invergordon Academy school closed
Invergordon Academy. Supplied by Google.

Invergordon Academy is among several schools that have had to close today due to a lack of heating, water and power.

Yesterday several schools were forced to remain closed due to lack of power, heating or water supply or due to Covid-19.

School children are still being affected by the pandemic as many switch between online and in-person learning due to Covid cropping up in their schools forcing closure.

Over 360 secondary school kids have been affected by the closure of Invergordon Academy which is due to a lack of heating and power.

Similarly, Park Primary School and Nursery School, also located in Invergordon, have also had to close for the day due to lack of power.

Holm Primary School and Nursery were partially closed due to a similar problem but were able to reopen at 11 am for the remainder of the school day.

In total school, closures have affected 363 secondary, 433 primary and 65 nursery children.

  • Invergordon Academy
  • Holm Primary:  Partially closed
  • Holm Primary Nursery:  Partially closed
  • Park Primary Nursery
  • Park Primary School

School closures are regularly updated via the Highland Council website.

