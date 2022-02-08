‘We shouldn’t roll over and play dead’ – Highland Council objects taller turbines at Cairn Duhie wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We shouldn’t roll over and play dead’ – Highland Council objects taller turbines at Cairn Duhie wind farm

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillor Bill Lobban urged members to object to the amended plan. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Highland Council members say they are being “taken for fools” following an amended planning application for a wind farm at Glenferness, near Nairn.

Scottish ministers gave consent for Cairn Duhie wind farm in 2017, despite objections from Highland Council, Moray Council and local campaign groups.

The consented scheme was for 20 wind turbines at a height of 110 metres (360ft). However, operators Renewable Energy Systems (RES) have now submitted a new planning application.

The amended plan reduces the number of turbines to 16 but increases the blade tip height to 149.9 metres (491ft).

The applicant also wants to add a borrow pit and battery storage, and extend the operational life of the wind farm to 35 years.

Cairn Duhie Wind farm montage showing how the original development would have looked. The new proposals reduce the number of turbines but increase their height.

‘The wrong development in the wrong place’

As the Scottish Government has already agreed to a wind farm in this location, Highland Council has limited power to stop it.

The local planning committee cannot refuse the application, but it can object.

Councillor Bill Lobban led the debate.

“This is quite simply the wrong development in the wrong place,” he said.

“When the council originally opposed the application we did so for the right reasons. The fact that that was overturned by Scottish ministers, who basically ignored members… is simply ridiculous.”

Councillor Bill Lobban

Mr Lobban said the reduction in turbine numbers “pales into insignificance” given the 40-metre (131ft) increase in turbine height.

“Just because they’ve got existing consent doesn’t mean to say we should roll over and play dead,” he said.

“What you’re talking about is something like having planning permission for a bungalow and then changing it to a four-storey building.

“It’s ridiculous.

“There comes a time where we need to say to the Scottish Government ‘we don’t accept these things.'”

Objections raised

Several members endorsed Mr Lobban’s position, with Carolyn Caddick saying the application “takes us for fools.”

Mr Lobban’s objection is based on the visual impact of the proposed wind farm.

It states that the application is contrary to Policy 67 of the Highland-wide Local Development Plan, the Onshore Wind Energy Supplementary Guidance and Scottish Planning Policy.

Councillor Denis Rixson seconded the objection and it was unanimously passed by members of the committee.

‘It appears now our opinions are completely irrelevant’

According to the planning report, the application attracted four objections to the council and 11 objections to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

Planning officers said there were two late letters of support, one from a local resident and another from a contractor.

Committee chairman Jimmy Gray said he supports onshore wind but could not support the process here.

“It appears now our opinions are completely irrelevant,” he said.

