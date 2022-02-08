Refurbishment of Kirkwall Skatepark to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Refurbishment of Kirkwall Skatepark to begin next week

By Ross Hempseed
February 8, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 6:47 pm
Work to upgrade an Orkney skate park will begin next week.

Kirkwall Skatepark will be shut for six weeks from Monday as the project to refurbish it gets under way.

Resurfacing work will be carried out, with a new jumpbox feature also installed along with a rail and an extension.

It is hoped the £25,000 project will  allow experienced skateboarders, BMX bikers and scooter riders to progress their skill levels.

The work is funded through the Scottish Government’s Play Area Renewal Programme, and will be carried out by the original builders of the park, Heddle Construction.

Users of skatepark helped shape works

OIC Leisure and Culture service manager, Garry Burton, said: “Funding of £25,000 for the project is coming from the council’s allocation from the Scottish Government Play Area Renewal Programme in 2021/22.

“It is hoped that this will be a government scheme that will continue over the next three years, meaning the council will be looking to work closely with communities to establish how best to use any future funding for play areas.

“The skatepark, which opened in 2005, requires updating not just in terms of the surfacing but also to keep those who use it progressing by learning new skills.”

The new skatepark was closely developed with users of the park including members of the OWSC.

Kirkwall Skatepark attracts wheel-sports enthusiasts from across the Orkney Islands and was featured last month in the BBC Scotland TV programme, The Adventure Show.

Jean Roi, a member of the OWSC, said: “Following discussions with the OWSC in 2021 the council’s sport and leisure service was aware of the developments that were required.

“I did a mock-up of some suggested improvements and after a bit of back and forth with the council, we agreed on a design that fitted within the budget and the needs of the OWSC and the wider community.

“We had to do it all within a short timescale, but we are very happy to hear that the works will be going ahead and are once again thankful to the council’s sport and Leisure service for working with us on this, and hope for more of this collaboration in the future hopefully.”

