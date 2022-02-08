Refurbishment of Kirkwall Skatepark to begin next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to upgrade an Orkney skate park will begin next week.

Kirkwall Skatepark will be shut for six weeks from Monday as the project to refurbish it gets under way.

Resurfacing work will be carried out, with a new jumpbox feature also installed along with a rail and an extension.

It is hoped the £25,000 project will allow experienced skateboarders, BMX bikers and scooter riders to progress their skill levels.

The work is funded through the Scottish Government’s Play Area Renewal Programme, and will be carried out by the original builders of the park, Heddle Construction.

Users of skatepark helped shape works

OIC Leisure and Culture service manager, Garry Burton, said: “Funding of £25,000 for the project is coming from the council’s allocation from the Scottish Government Play Area Renewal Programme in 2021/22.

“It is hoped that this will be a government scheme that will continue over the next three years, meaning the council will be looking to work closely with communities to establish how best to use any future funding for play areas.

“The skatepark, which opened in 2005, requires updating not just in terms of the surfacing but also to keep those who use it progressing by learning new skills.”

The new skatepark was closely developed with users of the park including members of the OWSC.

Kirkwall Skatepark attracts wheel-sports enthusiasts from across the Orkney Islands and was featured last month in the BBC Scotland TV programme, The Adventure Show.

Jean Roi, a member of the OWSC, said: “Following discussions with the OWSC in 2021 the council’s sport and leisure service was aware of the developments that were required.

“I did a mock-up of some suggested improvements and after a bit of back and forth with the council, we agreed on a design that fitted within the budget and the needs of the OWSC and the wider community.

“We had to do it all within a short timescale, but we are very happy to hear that the works will be going ahead and are once again thankful to the council’s sport and Leisure service for working with us on this, and hope for more of this collaboration in the future hopefully.”