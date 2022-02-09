Papa Westray ferry expected to return to route by mid-March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Papa Westray ferry expected to return to route by mid-March

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 8:14 am
The Nordic Sea is said to be returning to the Westray - Papa Westray route from mid-March. Photo: Orkney Islands Council
The Nordic Sea is said to be returning to the Westray - Papa Westray route from mid-March. Photo: Orkney Islands Council

A ferry, bought by Orkney council to cover the crossing between Westray and Papa Westray, should return to the route in mid-March.

The local authority has said repairs to The Nordic Sea have now been completed after damage was sustained in December.

Last week, the ferry underwent sea trials in Scapa Flow.

The 47-passenger, modern, fibreglass vessel will now be part of Orkney Ferries’ annual refit process. This may include covering other small vessels’ routes.

Vessel replaced 50-year-old counterpart

The Nordic Sea arrived in Orkney from Norway in April 2020 as a replacement for the nearly 50-year-old Golden Mariana.

The new vessel cost over £1.5m – half of which was paid for through Transport Scotland.

A period of staff recruitment, training, and familiarization had to take place before it could come into service.

However, on its inaugural, passenger-carrying journey between Westray and Papa Westray, on December 3, it sustained damage.

The sacrificial fendering on the boat was damaged during a training exercise at Papa Westray’s pier.

The Nordic Sea.

There was also an issue with a stabilizer caused by the boat hitting something while at sea.

It was hoped that these issues would only take a week to resolve. However, there was a delay in getting new parts from Norway.

This was drawn out by the shutdown over the festive period.

This meant The Golden Mariana returned to the route in the meantime.

Orkney council has said additional fendering has been fitted to the Papa Westray pier and this is ongoing at Westray to reduce the risk of any future potential issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]