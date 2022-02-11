‘People, quality and service – the fundamentals remain the same’: Gordon Timber in Nairn looks back on 160 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘People, quality and service – the fundamentals remain the same’: Gordon Timber in Nairn looks back on 160 years

By Louise Glen
February 11, 2022, 12:01 am
Gordon Timber is celebrating 180 years in business. Supplied by Gordon Timber.
Gordon Timber is celebrating 180 years in business. Supplied by Gordon Timber.

One of Scotland’s oldest family run businesses is marking its 160th anniversary.

Founded in 1862 – at a time when Queen Victoria reigned and the American Civil War raged – Gordon Timber in Nairn has come a long way, with the latest technology now in place.

The sawmill and timber company is run by brothers Rod and Scott Gordon, and is Scotland’s 15th oldest family-run business.

And far from slowing down, the siblings – the fourth generation to run the company – are planning on expanding the business.

Embracing technology

The brothers’ ancestors John and James Gordon joined mill founder Hugh Mackintosh in the 1870s.

Just 28 years later they took over stewardship of the company under their own name in 1908.

And now Gordon Timber – John Gordon & Son – has embraced innovations such as 3D log scanners and roboticised production lines.

Scott Gordon, joint managing director, said: “Gordon Timber has come a long way since Hugh Mackintosh announced 160 years ago, from The Steamboat Office, Nairn, that ‘By keeping a good article and strict attention to detail, he will merit a share of public patronage’.

“People, quality and service – nothing’s really changed, the fundamentals remain the same.

Chairman of the board RD Gordon, with Eileen Mackintosh, the granddaughter of the founder, and present day managing directors Scott and Rod Gordon.

“And yet everything’s changed – through an ongoing intensive program of investment, we have progressed from our fleet of schooners and Burrell steam traction engine of the 1800s to the excitement of our first foray into 21st century robotics in our 160th year.”

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the company’s core business is converting locally grown roundwood into a range of high quality products for the construction, fencing and packaging markets.

Thrilled at reaching 160th milestone

Rod Gordon, fellow joint managing director, said: “We are thrilled at reaching the milestone of our 160th birthday.

“Throughout the long history of our company we have been very fortunate to have had many fantastic people working with us, like John Cruikshank.

“John recently marked 40 years with the company typifying the loyalty and experience we have been lucky to benefit from.

“As we continue looking to the future, we are keen to identify the next group of people who will share our enthusiasm for working in this family business and want to make a difference.”

Mr Mackintosh’s granddaughter Eileen, who retains a keen interest in the firm’s progress added: “Since my grandfather founded a very small coal and timber business in 1862, the Mackintosh Gordon partnership has flourished both in business and friendship.

“How thrilled my grandfather would have been to see the outstanding and expanding firm that John Gordon & Son has now become.”

Plans to expand the workforce

Already employing 81 people at its offices and  sawmill, Gordon Timber has plans to expand its workforce.

Present day job interviews are likely to be more rigorous than when the current directors’ grandfather, RJR Gordon, interviewed Nairn woman, Florence Kennedy, however.

An early advert for Gordon Timber.

He merely asked did she know when the Battle of Hastings was. Upon correctly replying “1066” she was hired on the spot.

A diverse history

Having survived two world wars and a global pandemic, Gordon Timber has succeeded by changing with the times and responding to the many challenges put in its way.

Starting out life as a coal and lime merchant, founder and local shipping agent, Mr Mackintosh, was later joined by the Gordon brothers and they developed the business, shipping pit-props milled from timber from Moray Firth Estates to the collieries of the north east of England.

The schooners would returning laden with coal for the households of Nairn and Nairnshire.

Famously, the firm’s schooners once shipped a church sited on Nairn’s Lochloy Road, stone by stone, to Lochinver where it was re-erected and continues to serve the community of Assynt and Stoer Parish.

The company’s many schooners included The Nairnshire, The Lossie and the Mary Nish.

In 1915 with coal supplies in Nairn running low and the Mary Nish stormbound in Sunderland, the vessel set sail but was sadly lost along with its crew and 180 tons of coal.

Coal deliveries from the warehouse.

To this day Gordon Timber holds the pay packet of a crew member from Riga, Latvia -Peter the Russian, whose next of kin have never been traced.

A move from Harbour Street in the town to Balblair Road saw the company diversify from coal and timber into a wide range of farmers ’requisites and oatmeal milling.

John Gordon’s son, RJR Gordon, joined the firm in 1936 and was instrumental in modernising the milling operation following a serious fire in 1944.

Present chairman, RD Gordon, joined in 1957, investing in new mills in 1966, 1976 and 1985 seeing the company become a leading player in the UK timber industry.

He also pioneered the shipping of pulp to Sweden in the 1980s with the company today shipping their sought after FSC certified chips to Norway in 2000 tonne boatloads.

Current joint managing directors, Rod and Scott, have built on that success, making Gordon Timber one of the UK’s foremost sawmilling and timber companies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]