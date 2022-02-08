Concerns grow for missing Aviemore man James Brannan not seen since Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing in Aviemore for missing man James Brannan who has not been seen since the weekend.

The 72-year-old was last seen near Spey Valley Golf Club on Saturday.

It is believed he was wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots at the time.

Officers are searching for James Brannan (72), who is missing from the Corrour Road area of Aviemore. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon (5/2). We are concerned for his safety and wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 101 (ref 1601 of 8/2) pic.twitter.com/coIdv0gbkw — Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 8, 2022

Police have described Mr Brannan, who lives in the Corrour Road area of Aviemore, as about 5ft 10ins with grey hair, a grey beard and with a thin build.

The pensioner was reported missing on Tuesday and officers are now becoming concerned for his welfare and safety.

Anyone with information about Mr Brannan’s whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 with reference number 1601 from February 8.