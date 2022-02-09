Yellow weather warning issued as snowy showers to cause more travel disruption across Highland and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yellow weather warning issued as snowy showers to cause more travel disruption across Highland and Moray

By Lauren Taylor
February 9, 2022, 9:01 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:51 am
Yellow warning for Highland and Grampian.

Wintry weather is expected to cause travel disruption across the north and parts of the north-east as forecasters warn of overnight snowy showers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning will be in place until 11am on Thursday and it is thought the weather will cause some travel disruption.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected, with people being advised that journey times may take longer.

There is a risk of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Throughout Wednesday night showers will fall as snow, however, there may be a mix of hail and sleet showers as the cold weather moves in.

Brisk south-westerly winds, particularly in the north-west Highlands mean that people in those areas could experience blizzard conditions.

The wintry weather will sweep across the north-east throughout the night, with the weather warning covering areas like Thurso and Inverness.

Some parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire are included in the warning, as it covers Aviemore and spreads as far as Keith and Ballater.

Gale force winds could disrupt power supply

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned that the gale force winds anticipated to move across the north of Scotland could have an effect on power supplies.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, winds are expected to reach up to 80mph in the Western Isles, North West Highland and the central Highlands.

Meanwhile, gusts of 60mph winds are expected in Aberdeenshire, with “isolated pockets” possibly reaching up to 70mph.

The company is increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

