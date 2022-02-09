Yellow weather warning issued as snowy showers to cause more travel disruption across Highland and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry weather is expected to cause travel disruption across the north and parts of the north-east as forecasters warn of overnight snowy showers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning will be in place until 11am on Thursday and it is thought the weather will cause some travel disruption.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected, with people being advised that journey times may take longer.

There is a risk of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Throughout Wednesday night showers will fall as snow, however, there may be a mix of hail and sleet showers as the cold weather moves in.

Brisk south-westerly winds, particularly in the north-west Highlands mean that people in those areas could experience blizzard conditions.

The wintry weather will sweep across the north-east throughout the night, with the weather warning covering areas like Thurso and Inverness.

Some parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire are included in the warning, as it covers Aviemore and spreads as far as Keith and Ballater.

Gale force winds could disrupt power supply

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned that the gale force winds anticipated to move across the north of Scotland could have an effect on power supplies.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, winds are expected to reach up to 80mph in the Western Isles, North West Highland and the central Highlands.

Meanwhile, gusts of 60mph winds are expected in Aberdeenshire, with “isolated pockets” possibly reaching up to 70mph.

The company is increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

