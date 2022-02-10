Video shows poor visibility on Cairngorm Mountain as snow and high winds force closure of snow gates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Operators at Cairngorm Mountain have released a short video showcasing the lack of visibility on the peak as snow and high winds force them to close.

The snow gates at Glenmore have been been closed to all motorists as conditions deteriorate on the peak.

Wind speeds of up to 94mph have been recorded by the Met Office on top of Cairngorm Mountain, with temperatures plummeting to minus two degrees amidst 60mph winds at the base camp.

In a short 36 second video, published on their Facebook page today, a staff member can be seen battling the treacherous conditions.

The employee, who can be seen driving a snow plough, is left with little to no visibility of the road ahead as gale force winds and drifting snow block their view.

Thursday 10th February 2022 8.30pm. ⛔️⛔️ UPDATE: Ski Area is closed today, due to high winds and drifting snow…. Posted by Cairngorm Mountain on Thursday, 10 February 2022

Efforts are now being made by the resort to contact affected customers.

In a statement published online, they wrote: “Ski Area is closed today, due to high winds and drifting snow.

“The snow gates are currently closed at Glenmore and it is too windy to run the lower car park tow.

“Currently west south westerly 50 to 60mph with a temperature of -2C at the base station. The Ski road is drifting in with poor visibility below the Cas car park. Forecast is for high winds to continue and heavy snow showers at times.

“Customers with lift passes will be contacted and a full refund will be issued.

Take care out there on the roads.”

A further update is due to be provided later in the day, once conditions improve.