A82 has reopened following two-vehicle crash

The A82 Fort William to Ballachulish road has reopened after being blocked in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash.

It is understood that the crash happened south of Corran Ferry at around 10.25 am on Thursday February 10.

Emergency services were on the scene but there have been no reports of injuries.

Both lanes were blocked for a few hours while drivers were advised to anticipate longer journey times.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Thursday, 10 February, officers were called to reports of a two car crash on the A82 near Onich, Fort William”.

More to Follow.

NEW❗️ ⌚️10:56#A82 RTC Partially blocked in both directions just south of Corran due to an RTC⚠️#TakeCare @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Grrq7Enzja — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 10, 2022