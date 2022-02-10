Western Isles road remains closed as work begins to secure unstable roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Western Isles road remains closed as work begins to secure unstable roof

By Michelle Henderson
February 10, 2022, 7:19 pm
The A859 Stornoway to Leverburgh road is closed at Rodel

A road on the Isle of Harris remains closed amidst fears for an unstable roof.

The A859 Stornoway to Leverburgh road is closed in both directions at Rodel following concerns for an unsecure roof on a nearby property.

It’s understood the property in question is a ruin.

The closure, which has remained in place overnight, was instigated by local firefighters fearful that fallen debris from the dangerous building would become a hazard to motorists.

An investigation is now being carried out by building control to establish the measures needed to make the property safe.

In a statement, a spokesman from the Western Isles Council said: “The road was closed last night by Police Scotland on the advice of the Scottish Fire Service.

“Concerns had been raised that parts of the roof structure may come loose in the forecast high winds and case a hazard to passing traffic.

“Building control are assessing the building this morning on any further action required, to make the structure safe and to enable the road to be reopened.”

Emergency crews closed the road shortly after 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised that part of the roof structure may come loose.

The move came just hours before a yellow weather warning for wind was imposed across large parts of the Highlands and Islands area.

Gale force winds have battered the region, leading to significant delays across the transport network.

Gusts of up to 70mph have been recorded by forecasters on South Uist.

Police are calling on local drivers to avoid the area as work is carried out to secure the structure.

A diversion has been put in place via Golden Road to minimise disruption.

