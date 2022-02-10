Western Isles road remains closed as work begins to secure unstable roof

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road on the Isle of Harris remains closed amidst fears for an unstable roof.

The A859 Stornoway to Leverburgh road is closed in both directions at Rodel following concerns for an unsecure roof on a nearby property.

It’s understood the property in question is a ruin.

The closure, which has remained in place overnight, was instigated by local firefighters fearful that fallen debris from the dangerous building would become a hazard to motorists.

An investigation is now being carried out by building control to establish the measures needed to make the property safe.

In a statement, a spokesman from the Western Isles Council said: “The road was closed last night by Police Scotland on the advice of the Scottish Fire Service.

“Concerns had been raised that parts of the roof structure may come loose in the forecast high winds and case a hazard to passing traffic.

“Building control are assessing the building this morning on any further action required, to make the structure safe and to enable the road to be reopened.”

Emergency crews closed the road shortly after 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised that part of the roof structure may come loose.

The move came just hours before a yellow weather warning for wind was imposed across large parts of the Highlands and Islands area.

Gale force winds have battered the region, leading to significant delays across the transport network.

Gusts of up to 70mph have been recorded by forecasters on South Uist.

Police are calling on local drivers to avoid the area as work is carried out to secure the structure.

A diversion has been put in place via Golden Road to minimise disruption.