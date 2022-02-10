‘I’d like some bread please’: Brazen swan goes shopping at Islay Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’d like some bread please’: Brazen swan goes shopping at Islay Co-op

By Ross Hempseed
February 10, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 5:47 pm
The "terrifying" incident happened at the Co-op in Port Ellen on Islay.
An island shop worker has gone viral after she shared a clip of a brazen swan entering the local shop on Islay.

Popping in for a gander at the local products available in the Port Ellen shop, the swan waddled his way around to the counter area.

The 34-second clip features uncertain staff backing away from the animal as it casually walks around the store.

The swan seemed aware of the worry coming from workers, who barricaded themselves behind the door that separates the area behind the till with the shop floor.

One person in the video can be heard saying “how are we going to get it out”.

Another was adamant that the swan was here for the sweets.

Posting the humorous clip on social media this week, Irene Gillies, wrote: “You bump into everyone when you’re in the Co on Islay.”

The clip has since racked up over 14,000 views on Facebook and 151,000 on Twitter was a string of users commenting on the incident.

One user wrote that it had made their day while another user suggested what the swan was thinking: “I would like some bread please, and can you put it on my bill?”.

Another made the joke that it was “one of the customers is just swanning around”.

Many users also praised the commentary from the frightened workers as “hilarious”.

