‘I’d like some bread please’: Brazen swan goes shopping at Islay Co-op

An island shop worker has gone viral after she shared a clip of a brazen swan entering the local shop on Islay.

Popping in for a gander at the local products available in the Port Ellen shop, the swan waddled his way around to the counter area.

The 34-second clip features uncertain staff backing away from the animal as it casually walks around the store.

The swan seemed aware of the worry coming from workers, who barricaded themselves behind the door that separates the area behind the till with the shop floor.

One person in the video can be heard saying “how are we going to get it out”.

Another was adamant that the swan was here for the sweets.

You bump into everyone when you go to the Co-op on Islay 😂 pic.twitter.com/dkze2N8vxt — irene gillies (@zippy2022) February 8, 2022

Posting the humorous clip on social media this week, Irene Gillies, wrote: “You bump into everyone when you’re in the Co on Islay.”

The clip has since racked up over 14,000 views on Facebook and 151,000 on Twitter was a string of users commenting on the incident.

One user wrote that it had made their day while another user suggested what the swan was thinking: “I would like some bread please, and can you put it on my bill?”.

Another made the joke that it was “one of the customers is just swanning around”.

Many users also praised the commentary from the frightened workers as “hilarious”.