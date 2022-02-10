A96 at Lhanbryde to close overnight next week for resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of one of the region’s busiest roads will be closed overnight next week for resurfacing works.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption if travelling between Elgin and Fochabers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road from Monday.

The route will be shut between the two roundabouts at Lhanbryde for five nights while the £250,000 project is carried out.

Traffic will be diverted via St Andrews Road from 7.30pm-6.30am.

Works are scheduled to be finished by Saturday, February 19.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £250,000 surfacing improvements project on the A96 Lhanbryde bypass will help address defects and greatly improve the road for motorists.

“The road closure is essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists, however we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as possible by scheduling the works to take place overnight.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

Drivers using either of these roads are encouraged to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for updates.