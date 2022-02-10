A96 at Lhanbryde to close overnight next week for resurfacing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A96 at Lhanbryde to close overnight next week for resurfacing works

By Lottie Hood
February 10, 2022, 6:36 pm
Overnight works are due to begin next week on the A96 at Lhanbryde and A85 near Ardchyle. Photo by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media.
A section of one of the region’s busiest roads will be closed overnight next week for resurfacing works.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption if travelling between Elgin and Fochabers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road from Monday.

The route will be shut between the two roundabouts at Lhanbryde for five nights while the £250,000 project is carried out.

Traffic will be diverted via St Andrews Road from 7.30pm-6.30am.

Works are scheduled to be finished by Saturday, February 19.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £250,000 surfacing improvements project on the A96 Lhanbryde bypass will help address defects and greatly improve the road for motorists.

“The road closure is essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists, however we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as possible by scheduling the works to take place overnight.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

Drivers using either of these roads are encouraged to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for updates.

