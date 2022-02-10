A82 at Glen Etive shut after sinkhole discovered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scenic Highland road made even more famous by James Bond has been shut after a sinkhole was discovered.

The A82 Glen Etive road was closed earlier today after the sinkhole was found about two miles from Dalness.

Temporary metal plates have been installed to allow locals temporary access, but emergency repairs will be carried out from 10am-4pm tomorrow.

Highland Council posted online: “Following report of a sinkhole this afternoon (10 February) approximately two miles from the A82 access before Dalness, the road was closed by Police Scotland for public safety.

“Highland Council has installed temporary metal plates to enable temporary vehicular access overnight and the council will review the situation tomorrow and carry out repairs.”

Road Closure to all vehicles:

Glen Etive – 2 miles from #A82 access before Dalness. Due to sink hole.

Visitors to the area are taken in by the beautiful views as they drive through the hills, with many others drawn to the area to seek out the locations seen in James Bond’s Skyfall.

Before Daniel Craig and Judi Dench brought the area to the big screen, it also featured in Braveheart, with Mel Gibson.