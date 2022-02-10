A82 at Glen Etive shut after sinkhole discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A82 at Glen Etive shut after sinkhole discovered

By Shona Gossip
February 10, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 9:55 pm
The A82 at Glen Etive is a popular spot for visitors, but will be closed on Friday after a sinkhole was discovered
The A82 at Glen Etive is a popular spot for visitors, but will be closed on Friday after a sinkhole was discovered

A scenic Highland road made even more famous by James Bond has been shut after a sinkhole was discovered.

The A82 Glen Etive road was closed earlier today after the sinkhole was found about two miles from Dalness.

Temporary metal plates have been installed to allow locals temporary access, but emergency repairs will be carried out from 10am-4pm tomorrow.

Highland Council posted online: “Following report of a sinkhole this afternoon (10 February) approximately two miles from the A82 access before Dalness, the road was closed by Police Scotland for public safety.

“Highland Council has installed temporary metal plates to enable temporary vehicular access overnight and the council will review the situation tomorrow and carry out repairs.”

Visitors to the area are taken in by the beautiful views as they drive through the hills, with many others drawn to the area to seek out the locations seen in James Bond’s Skyfall.

Before Daniel Craig and Judi Dench brought the area to the big screen, it also featured in Braveheart, with Mel Gibson.

