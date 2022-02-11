Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles residents demand answers as popular tourist attraction remains closed three years on

By Michelle Henderson
February 11, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 4:37 pm
Dun Carloway broch has been closed since 2019.
Dun Carloway broch has been closed since 2019.

Western Isles representatives are calling on Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to prioritise the reopening of a historic broch as the patience of local residents “is finally running out.”

Dun Carloway Broch on the Isle of Lewis has been closed to the public since 2019 over concerns for public safety.

The broch, a tower believed to have been constructed in the 1st century AD, was sealed off after a visitor had a fall on the site.

Essential restoration work is required by HES before the Carloway-based tourism attraction can reopen to the public.

Almost three years on, the “patience” of local residents is wearing thin.

Island representatives are now calling on the charity to make good on their promises to help boost tourism in the region.

MSP Donald Cameron has written to chief executive Alex Paterson demanding answers surrounding the reasons behind the delays.

In his correspondence, he says the closure has forced tour coaches to cease visiting the site; leading to a downturn in trade for local businesses.

‘The patience of the local community is finally running out’

He said: “After nearly three years, the patience of the local community is finally running out.

“Dun Carloway is an essential part of the tourist offering here and we cannot afford to let this go on, and certainly not into the visitor season.

“We accept that the Covid restrictions have caused delays but that hasn’t prevented building work taking place elsewhere.

MSP Donald Cameron says the patience of the community is “running out.”

“I am asking HES to provide me with a date by which the work will be completed so that local hospitality and tourism providers can make their own plans.”

The “tourist magnet” was closed off by the conservation charity following a review of the ruin’s masonry.

Investigations found potential structural issues and some loose high level masonry, forcing HES to restrict public access.

At the time of the closure conservationists encouraged people to stay away from the broch amidst the risks until the necessary repairs were carried out.

However, three years on, little progress has been made.

Local councillor, Ranald Fraser said they are simply not prepared to wait for the charity “to get their act together.”

“It is hugely disappointing that we are still waiting for HES to complete the works at the broch,” he said.

“Our burgeoning tourism sector is dependent on landmark attractions such as the broch at Doune Carloway being fully open and accessible.

“We ‘Siarrach’s’ are very proud of this unique attraction and combined with the nearby Callanish standing stones, provides a truly memorable experience for visitors coming to our islands.

“We are simply not prepared to wait any longer for HES to get their act together.”

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “The interior of Dun Carloway broch remains closed due to conservation works, however, visitors can still access the grounds to explore the exterior of the ancient structure.

“We carried out an initial phase of conservation works in October and November last year. At present, we are reviewing the planned programme of conservation works across our estate and we hope to provide an update soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal