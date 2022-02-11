[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles representatives are calling on Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to prioritise the reopening of a historic broch as the patience of local residents “is finally running out.”

Dun Carloway Broch on the Isle of Lewis has been closed to the public since 2019 over concerns for public safety.

The broch, a tower believed to have been constructed in the 1st century AD, was sealed off after a visitor had a fall on the site.

Essential restoration work is required by HES before the Carloway-based tourism attraction can reopen to the public.

Almost three years on, the “patience” of local residents is wearing thin.

Island representatives are now calling on the charity to make good on their promises to help boost tourism in the region.

MSP Donald Cameron has written to chief executive Alex Paterson demanding answers surrounding the reasons behind the delays.

In his correspondence, he says the closure has forced tour coaches to cease visiting the site; leading to a downturn in trade for local businesses.

‘The patience of the local community is finally running out’

He said: “After nearly three years, the patience of the local community is finally running out.

“Dun Carloway is an essential part of the tourist offering here and we cannot afford to let this go on, and certainly not into the visitor season.

“We accept that the Covid restrictions have caused delays but that hasn’t prevented building work taking place elsewhere.

“I am asking HES to provide me with a date by which the work will be completed so that local hospitality and tourism providers can make their own plans.”

The “tourist magnet” was closed off by the conservation charity following a review of the ruin’s masonry.

Investigations found potential structural issues and some loose high level masonry, forcing HES to restrict public access.

At the time of the closure conservationists encouraged people to stay away from the broch amidst the risks until the necessary repairs were carried out.

However, three years on, little progress has been made.

Local councillor, Ranald Fraser said they are simply not prepared to wait for the charity “to get their act together.”

“It is hugely disappointing that we are still waiting for HES to complete the works at the broch,” he said.

“Our burgeoning tourism sector is dependent on landmark attractions such as the broch at Doune Carloway being fully open and accessible.

“We ‘Siarrach’s’ are very proud of this unique attraction and combined with the nearby Callanish standing stones, provides a truly memorable experience for visitors coming to our islands.

“We are simply not prepared to wait any longer for HES to get their act together.”

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “The interior of Dun Carloway broch remains closed due to conservation works, however, visitors can still access the grounds to explore the exterior of the ancient structure.

“We carried out an initial phase of conservation works in October and November last year. At present, we are reviewing the planned programme of conservation works across our estate and we hope to provide an update soon.”