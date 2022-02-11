New campaign to attract visitors to the Highlands in winter launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New campaign to attract visitors to the Highlands in winter launched

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:54 am
The new campaign will aim to encourage visitors to come to the Highlands during the off-season. Supplied by Shutterstock.
A new campaign encouraging visitors to come to the Highlands during the winter months has launched this week.

Find Your Winter Wonder Highlands is a campaign that brings together several Highland tourist organisations for the first time.

Organisations include Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Cairngorms Business Partnership, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, NC500, Venture North, Skye Connect and Visit Moray Speyside.

The campaign will elevate the Highlands as a prime destination in the winter months and the off-season.

The hope is to encourage more visitors and extend the tourist season and generate more economic benefits to the region.

Snowsports are popular in the Highlands but snow is not always guranteed all year round. Photo by Daniel Schoenen/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

Activities such as snowsports and hillwalking attract visitors to the Highlands each year, with the region has become popular during the pandemic with staycationers.

Visitors can also see the natural phenomena of the Northern Lights, which are usually more vivid further north into the Highlands you travel.

The campaign led by the Highland Tourism Partnership (HTP) will work with over 1,000 Highland businesses.

The new campaign will help boost the Highland’s economy and tourism

The campaign has already attracted over £17,500 in funding to help expand their remit and to generate tourism.

It builds on the £494,000 Destination and Sector Marketing Funding for the region to help Highland destinations rebuild and recover from Covid.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “Responsible tourism is at the heart of everything we do.

This fantastic campaign, which brings the Highland DMOs together to promote not only their own areas but the Highlands as a whole, aims to provide an immediate boost to businesses who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Eilean Donan Castle is one of the most popular attractions in the Highlands located near Loch Alsh. Supplied by Shutterstock.

“It also highlights what an amazing range of experiences visitors can have in the Highlands in winter – from snowsports and the Northern Lights to whisky tasting and winter wildlife.

“We want to encourage visitors to slow down and savour some of our great locations in winter – when the region is traditionally quieter, which will help manage numbers throughout the year and provide our visitors with a unique and rewarding experience.”

