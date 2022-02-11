£500,000 to be invested in active travel routes in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£500,000 to be invested in active travel routes in Orkney

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 12:54 pm
Post Thumbnail

Orkney Council is looking to invest £500,000 in active travel routes across the island.

The funding will be used to create and upgrade footpaths, walkways and cycleways to encourage sustainable travel and get people moving more.

In December last year, the council approved £8.25m of funding towards a range of projects supporting Orkney’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

The money has been left over from Scottish Government funding to help councils bounce back and offset the income lost during lockdown.

Councillors have now allocated £500,000 to improve active travel routes, which were important during and after the pandemic.

The local authority wants to invest in projects that have strong backing from the communities, such as Your Kirkwall and What’s Next for Stromness.

To get a full view of what projects are likely to receive funding, over 1,200 questionnaires were issued to gain feedback from residents.

Residents to be asked for their views

There will also be 11 virtual meetings with communities, so they have their say on potential active travel routes.

Graham Sinclair, chairman of the council’s development and infrastructure committee, said: “Active travel supports our wellbeing and is vital to a low carbon future for Orkney.

“The next step on the path to more active travel provision in Orkney is to look closely at the feedback from communities we’ve received through Orkney Matters.

“One of the key outcomes from the Orkney Matters consultation so far has been that our communities have enjoyed the great outdoors during periods of lockdown and how they would like to see more active travel journeys and opportunities for all.

"Progress will involve some further consultation to make sure we are best
using the funds and resources.

“Having this additional funding, especially after such a difficult two years, is a great position to be in and we look forward to working closely with communities to make the best of it, and make headway into some long-standing aspirations.”

