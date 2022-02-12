Scientist will sample microplastics as she sails across the Atlantic in emotional voyage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scientist will sample microplastics as she sails across the Atlantic in emotional voyage

By Rita Campbell
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Saz Reed will sail Cariad home to Glencoe from the Caribbean.

A seafaring scientist will be taking samples from the ocean as she undertakes an emotional voyage home to Glencoe from the Caribbean.

Saz Reed, 29, plans to measure the extent of microplastic pollution from the deep sea to Scottish rivers.

The marine scientist inherited her yacht Cariad, a Sadler 34, from her sailing mentor Tony Meakin.

Venture will honour family friend

A friend of her father Steve, Tony taught Saz to sail and helped inspire her love of the ocean.

He died two years ago after a battle with cancer.

Saz is based at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) in Dunstaffnage, near Oban.

In mid-March she will set sail from Carriacou Island, Grenada. From Carriacou she will head to the Azores and then up to Scotland, via Ireland, swapping some crew along the way.

It is a challenging voyage in itself, but Saz will also be conducting experiments along the way. She has fitted various microplastic monitoring tools to collect data en-route.

She said: “My dad was friends with Tony for years and when I was about seven they bought a yacht together so they could build towards their Royal Yachting Association instructor’s ticket.

“Tony decided to go sailing around the world, so bought the yacht outright, but I did a lot of sailing with him on Cariad before he settled in the Caribbean.

“I think those early years of sailing and adventures at sea really forged my love of the ocean.

“Tony died two years ago and I was shocked to find out that he had left me Cariad in his will.”

Voyage will last around three months

Saz hails from Wales, where the word “Cariad” is used as a term of affection.

Having delayed the transatlantic voyage for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Saz and her partner Al Docherty will refit the yacht in Carriacou before sailing it back to Scotland.

They expect to arrive home in May.

Saz leaves Scotland for Carriacou on Friday February 18.

Marine environment campaigning group Weswimwild has donated the sampling tools.

What will Saz be testing for?

Microplastics are man-made plastic particles and fibres less than five millimetres in size.

Marine scientists are investigating the extent of microplastics in the ocean environment and how they may be affecting the food chain, as small creatures can feed on these particles.

Saz said: “I can’t go across the Atlantic without measuring something scientific.

“Fortunately, I sampled microplastics in the River Coe for Weswimwild last year, so by bringing Cariad back from the Caribbean to Glencoe we are going from sea to source.”

She will also be noting down sightings of marine debris and any marine mammals she encounters on her way.

“The data will hopefully help us build a picture about the extent of microplastic pollution and allow us to examine the interactions between our coastal rivers and the open sea,” she said.

People can follow the transatlantic voyage by visiting the following link: https://forecast.predictwind.com/tracking/display/SV_Cariad/ .

Saz has also been working on a citizen science project with the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association to sample microplastics in Scottish waters.

Microplastics trawl

The association’s RowAround Scotland event saw the 70 member clubs row in a relay around the Scottish coastline. Most towed a microplastics trawl to sample the waters in their local area.

Saz is now analysing these samples to assess microplastic abundance in waterways around the coast of Scotland. However, there is a need for more research on the topic.

Scottish coastal waters are important breeding and foraging areas for a wide range of marine species. Scientists are keen to learn more about microplastic distribution in them.

