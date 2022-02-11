New appeal for Aviemore man James Brennan almost a week after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New appeal for Aviemore man James Brennan almost a week after disappearance

By Craig Munro
February 11, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 2:34 pm
James Brannan from Aviemore, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
A new appeal has been launched for missing Aviemore man James Brannan, almost a week on from his disappearance.

Mr Brannan was last seen last Saturday afternoon, February 5, and was reported missing the following Tuesday.

At the time of the last sighting, the 72-year-old was in the vicinity of the Highland town’s Spey Valley golf course.

On Wednesday, a multi-agency search took place in the area, with specialist police officers supported by the coastguard, Cairngorm and RAF mountain rescue teams and personnel from Glenmore Lodge, the Scottish national outdoor training centre.

Searches for James Brannan in Aviemore on Wednesday. Picture by Jason Hedges

Officers said his family was being kept up to date, and urged locals to check places where Mr Brannan may have taken shelter due to the recent snow and chilly weather around Aviemore.

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine said: “We remain extremely concerned for James’s welfare and we are keeping his family fully informed as we progress with enquiries.

“We are grateful to our partners for their assistance with searches and the local community in Aviemore for their assistance.

“I know local people share our concern for James and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him at any time since last Saturday afternoon to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how small you feel it might be, may be of use.”

Search teams in Aviemore on Wednesday. Picture by Jason Headges

Mr Brannan, who lives in the Corrour Road area of the town, is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots when he was last seen.

He is around 5ft 10in tall with grey hair, a grey beard and a thin build.

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Brannan being traced is asked to contact police on 101, using reference number 1601 from February 8.

