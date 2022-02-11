New appeal for Aviemore man James Brennan almost a week after disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new appeal has been launched for missing Aviemore man James Brannan, almost a week on from his disappearance.

Mr Brannan was last seen last Saturday afternoon, February 5, and was reported missing the following Tuesday.

At the time of the last sighting, the 72-year-old was in the vicinity of the Highland town’s Spey Valley golf course.

On Wednesday, a multi-agency search took place in the area, with specialist police officers supported by the coastguard, Cairngorm and RAF mountain rescue teams and personnel from Glenmore Lodge, the Scottish national outdoor training centre.

Officers said his family was being kept up to date, and urged locals to check places where Mr Brannan may have taken shelter due to the recent snow and chilly weather around Aviemore.

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine said: “We remain extremely concerned for James’s welfare and we are keeping his family fully informed as we progress with enquiries.

“We are grateful to our partners for their assistance with searches and the local community in Aviemore for their assistance.

“I know local people share our concern for James and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him at any time since last Saturday afternoon to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how small you feel it might be, may be of use.”

Mr Brannan, who lives in the Corrour Road area of the town, is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots when he was last seen.

He is around 5ft 10in tall with grey hair, a grey beard and a thin build.

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Brannan being traced is asked to contact police on 101, using reference number 1601 from February 8.