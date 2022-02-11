Here’s where to get your Covid at-home tests in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lateral flow tests will be available from a number of pop-up collection points across the north next week.

Highland Council and NHS Highland are keen to make the tests more readily available for people as communities open up once more.

While the surge of Omicron has waned, cases are still in the Highlands with 369 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Here’s the list of where you can pick up a free test

Monday, February 14

Inverness Telford Retail Park (B&M) – 8.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm

Tuesday, February 15

Ullapool Tesco Car Park – 9.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-3.30 pm

Conon Bridge High Street Car Park – 9 am-12noon

Dingwall High Street (Museum) – 1 pm-4 pm

Inverness Retail Park – 8.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm

Wednesday, February 16

Ardersier Memorial Hall Car Park – 9 am-12 noon

Nairn High Street -1 pm-4 pm

Beauly The Square – 9 am-12 noon

Muir of Ord Library Car Park – 1 pm-4 pm

Alness High Street (Bank Lane) – 9 am-12 noon

Invergordon Library – 1 pm-4 pm

Thursday, February 17

Inverness Victorian Market – 9 am-12 noon

Inverness Inshes Retail Park – 1 pm-4 pm

Thurso High Street (Museum) – 10.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm

Friday, February 18

Inverness High Street (Market Brae Steps) – 9 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm

Dingwall High Street (Museum) – 9 am-12 noon

Conon Bridge High Street Car Park – 1 pm-4 pm

Muir of Ord Library Car Park – 9 am-12 noon

Beauly The Square – 1 pm-4 pm

Dr Tim Allison, director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “There is still a high level of Covid-19 within the Highlands and minimising spread remains vitally important.

“When dealing with a disease that can be asymptomatic, such as Covid-19, it is necessary to diagnose cases as early as possible to prevent more people becoming infected without realising.

“The regular taking of LFD tests in our community helps the NHS to find asymptomatic cases and stop the virus spreading.”