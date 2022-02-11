Here’s where to get your Covid at-home tests in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s where to get your Covid at-home tests in the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 3:17 pm
Highland Council and NHS Highland are giving out Covid tests for people who need them. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Lateral flow tests will be available from a number of pop-up collection points across the north next week.

Highland Council and NHS Highland are keen to make the tests more readily available for people as communities open up once more.

While the surge of Omicron has waned, cases are still in the Highlands with 369 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Covid at-home tests are being distributed via collection points across the Highlands.

Here’s the list of where you can pick up a free test

Monday, February 14

  • Inverness Telford Retail Park (B&M) – 8.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm

Tuesday, February 15

Ullapool Tesco Car Park – 9.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-3.30 pm
Conon Bridge High Street Car Park – 9 am-12noon
Dingwall High Street (Museum) – 1 pm-4 pm
Inverness Retail Park – 8.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm

Wednesday, February 16

  • Ardersier Memorial Hall Car Park – 9 am-12 noon
  • Nairn High Street -1 pm-4 pm
  • Beauly The Square – 9 am-12 noon
  • Muir of Ord Library Car Park – 1 pm-4 pm
  • Alness High Street (Bank Lane) – 9 am-12 noon
  • Invergordon Library – 1 pm-4 pm

Thursday, February 17

  • Inverness Victorian Market – 9 am-12 noon
  • Inverness Inshes Retail Park – 1 pm-4 pm
  • Thurso High Street (Museum) – 10.30 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm

Friday, February 18

  • Inverness High Street (Market Brae Steps) – 9 am-12.30 pm, 1 pm-4 pm
  • Dingwall High Street (Museum) – 9 am-12 noon
  • Conon Bridge High Street Car Park – 1 pm-4 pm
  • Muir of Ord Library Car Park – 9 am-12 noon
  • Beauly The Square – 1 pm-4 pm

Dr Tim Allison, director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “There is still a high level of Covid-19 within the Highlands and minimising spread remains vitally important.

“When dealing with a disease that can be asymptomatic, such as Covid-19, it is necessary to diagnose cases as early as possible to prevent more people becoming infected without realising.

“The regular taking of LFD tests in our community helps the NHS to find asymptomatic cases and stop the virus spreading.”

