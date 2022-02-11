More than 110 Covid cases recorded in Shetland and Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland and Orkney health boards continue to record high levels of Covid-19 as national cases rise overall.

Yesterday, NHS Shetland recorded 83 cases, with a further 71 recorded today.

Shetland also has the highest case numbers per 100,000 over the past week, with 791.4.

Orkney has recorded 40 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from 58 cases yesterday.

While case numbers on the islands have dropped, Scotland’s overall case number has increased from 7,275 to 7,341 in the last 24 hours.

This figure includes 730 new cases in Grampian and 369 cases in Highlands.

The Western Isles recorded 15 new cases.

A further 11 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

There are currently 902 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19 in Scotland.

It shows a continued decline from the Omicron peak of 1571 on January 19.

Two more people have been admitted to intensive care with Covid since yesterday, taking the total in Scotland to 21.

Covid patients in Grampian hospitals dropped from 85 yesterday to 74 today.

In Highland, Covid patients increased from 19 to 22 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,425,282 have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,140,451 have received two doses.

Booster shots or third doses have now been administered to 3,337,823 people in Scotland.

NHS Grampian is currently 12 out of 14 Scottish health boards for the percentage of the population that have received a booster jab at 87.6%.

The only two behind Grampian is Fife at 87.4% and Greater Glasgow and Clyde at 85.2%.

In total, NHS Grampian has administered 267,378 booster jabs, while Highland has given out 169,522 doses.