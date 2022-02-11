More than 110 Covid cases recorded in Shetland and Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 110 Covid cases recorded in Shetland and Orkney

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 4:13 pm
Lerwick harbour on Shetland. Shutterstock.
Shetland and Orkney health boards continue to record high levels of Covid-19 as national cases rise overall.

Yesterday, NHS Shetland recorded 83 cases, with a further 71 recorded today.

Shetland also has the highest case numbers per 100,000 over the past week, with 791.4.

Orkney has recorded 40 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from 58 cases yesterday.

While case numbers on the islands have dropped, Scotland’s overall case number has increased from 7,275 to 7,341 in the last 24 hours.

This figure includes 730 new cases in Grampian and 369 cases in Highlands.

The Western Isles recorded 15 new cases.

A further 11 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

There are currently 902 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19 in Scotland.

It shows a continued decline from the Omicron peak of 1571 on January 19.

Two more people have been admitted to intensive care with Covid since yesterday, taking the total in Scotland to 21.

Covid patients in Grampian hospitals dropped from 85 yesterday to 74 today.

In Highland, Covid patients increased from 19 to 22 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,425,282 have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,140,451 have received two doses.

Booster shots or third doses have now been administered to 3,337,823 people in Scotland.

NHS Grampian is currently 12 out of 14 Scottish health boards for the percentage of the population that have received a booster jab at 87.6%.

The only two behind Grampian is Fife at 87.4% and Greater Glasgow and Clyde at 85.2%.

In total, NHS Grampian has administered 267,378 booster jabs, while Highland has given out 169,522 doses.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

