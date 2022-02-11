Memorial to mark 330th anniversary of Glencoe Massacre to be held

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An annual march commemorating the Glencoe Massacre will take place this weekend.

On February 13, 1692 nearly 40 members of the Macdonald clan were killed by government soldiers.

Captain Robert Campbell led the attack after the clan failed to pledge allegiance to King William in time.

Dozens more perished in the freezing cold.

Each year, a memorial service is held at St Mary’s Church in Glencoe before attendees walk to the memorial cross. Last year, there was a scaled-back event due to Covid restrictions.

Ros Macdonald, secretary of the Glencoe Heritage Trust, was one of the three people at last year’s remembrance and believes it is important to keep the tradition going.

She said: “It was such a dreadful event.

“It’s one of the key features for tourists in Glencoe, they come for the beautiful mountains but they have all heard about the massacre and when they come into the village the memorial cross is the first thing they want to see.

“The massacre is remembered all over the world.”

The service begins at 11am, followed by the march at 11.45am.

Glencoe Heritage Trust, members of Clan Donald and representatives from the National Trust of Scotland will each lay a wreath.