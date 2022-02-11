Memorial to mark 330th anniversary of Glencoe Massacre to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Memorial to mark 330th anniversary of Glencoe Massacre to be held

By Shona Gossip
February 11, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 8:07 pm
A memorial is held every year to mark the Glencoe Massacre on February 13, 1692.
A memorial is held every year to mark the Glencoe Massacre on February 13, 1692.

An annual march commemorating the Glencoe Massacre will take place this weekend.

On February 13, 1692 nearly 40 members of the Macdonald clan were killed by government soldiers.

Captain Robert Campbell led the attack after the clan failed to pledge allegiance to King William in time.

Dozens more perished in the freezing cold.

Each year, a memorial service is held at St Mary’s Church in Glencoe before attendees walk to the memorial cross. Last year, there was a scaled-back event due to Covid restrictions.

Ros Macdonald, secretary of the Glencoe Heritage Trust, was one of the three people at last year’s remembrance and believes it is important to keep the tradition going.

She said: “It was such a dreadful event.

“It’s one of the key features for tourists in Glencoe, they come for the beautiful mountains but they have all heard about the massacre and when they come into the village the memorial cross is the first thing they want to see.

The massacre is remembered all over the world.”

The service begins at 11am, followed by the march at 11.45am.

Glencoe Heritage Trust, members of Clan Donald and representatives from the National Trust of Scotland will each lay a wreath.

