Preparation for A9 dualling between Tomatin and Moy gets under way

Preparation works for the dualling of the A9 between Tomatin and Moy have now begun.

Only 30 miles of the 80 mile road between Perth and Inverness is currently dualled.

The stretch between Luncarty, north of Perth, and the Pass of Birnam was completed late last summer and work is now starting on the next section.

This will change the road between Tomatin and Moy, south of Inverness, into a dual carriageway. Before works on the main road can begin, the C1121 Tomatin to Kylachy road needs to be improved.

A new access road is to be built for Tomatin Distillery and an existing pedestrian footbridge over the Allt na Frithe is to be replaced.

Traffic management in place

While works are ongoing, there will be a 30pmh speed limit on the stretch of road near the distillery as well as temporary traffic signals.

These will be in place all day, every day.

Traffic Scotland is advising that road users take care while on the C1121 as traffic management measures will change as works move and progress.

Nick Conroy, Transport Scotland’s project manager for the A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project, thanked the public for their patience with the ongoing works.

He said: “We would like to thank road users, residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and understanding while these important enabling works take place.”

The improvements are due to be completed by summer 2022.