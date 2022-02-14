Preparation for A9 dualling between Tomatin and Moy gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Preparation for A9 dualling between Tomatin and Moy gets under way

By Lauren Robertson
February 14, 2022, 11:57 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 12:14 pm
An idea of what the dualled road will look like. Picture by Traffic Scotland.
Preparation works for the dualling of the A9 between Tomatin and Moy have now begun.

Only 30 miles of the 80 mile road between Perth and Inverness is currently dualled.

The stretch between Luncarty, north of Perth, and the Pass of Birnam was completed late last summer and work is now starting on the next section.

This will change the road between Tomatin and Moy, south of Inverness, into a dual carriageway. Before works on the main road can begin, the C1121 Tomatin to Kylachy road needs to be improved.

A new access road is to be built for Tomatin Distillery and an existing pedestrian footbridge over the Allt na Frithe is to be replaced.

Traffic management in place

While works are ongoing, there will be a 30pmh speed limit on the stretch of road near the distillery as well as temporary traffic signals.

These will be in place all day, every day.

Traffic Scotland is advising that road users take care while on the C1121 as traffic management measures will change as works move and progress.

Nick Conroy, Transport Scotland’s project manager for the A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project, thanked the public for their patience with the ongoing works.

He said: “We would like to thank road users, residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and understanding while these important enabling works take place.”

The improvements are due to be completed by summer 2022.

