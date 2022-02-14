James Brannan: CCTV image released in search for missing Aviemore man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers appealing for help tracing missing pensioner James Brannan in Aviemore have released a new CCTV image.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the 72-year-old pensioner’s disappearance.

He was last seen late on the afternoon of Saturday, February 5 near Spey Valley Golf Club.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, February 8.

The CCTV image was not taken on the day Mr Brannan was reported missing. Police say it does, however, show him in the clothing he was last known to be wearing.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall and of thin build with medium-length grey hair and a grey beard.

Police say the CCTV image is a good likeness of Mr Brannan’s recent appearance.

A police spokesman said: “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which may help.

“We would continue urge anyone who lives locally and has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything of note to police.

Extensive police enquiries and searches have been ongoing since he was reported missing.

Dashcam footage appeal

A police spokesman said: “We are also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the Aviemore area on Saturday 5 and Sunday February 6. Please review your footage for any potential sightings and get in touch with us via 101.

“Searches are ongoing in Aviemore in an effort to trace James Brannan nearly a week after he was last seen in the village.”

Searches have been carried out by specialist police officers along with partners from HM Coastguard, the Cairngorm and RAF mountain rescue teams. Personnel from Glenmore Lodge, the Scottish National Outdoor Training Centre also joined in on the search.

‘We remain extremely concerned’

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine said: “We remain extremely concerned for James’s welfare and we are keeping his family fully informed as we progress with enquiries.

“Any information, no matter how small you feel it might be, may be of use.”

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Brannan’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1601 of February 8.