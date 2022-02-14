James Brannan: CCTV image released in search for missing Aviemore man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Brannan: CCTV image released in search for missing Aviemore man

By Louise Glen
February 14, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 1:48 pm
Police issue CCTV images of James Brannan who has been missing since February 5.
Officers appealing for help tracing missing pensioner James Brannan in Aviemore have released a new CCTV image.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the 72-year-old pensioner’s disappearance.

He was last seen late on the afternoon of Saturday, February 5 near Spey Valley Golf Club.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, February 8.

The CCTV image was not taken on the day Mr Brannan was reported missing. Police say it does, however, show him in the clothing he was last known to be wearing.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall and of thin build with medium-length grey hair and a grey beard.

Police say the CCTV image is a good likeness of Mr Brannan’s recent appearance.

A police spokesman said: “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which may help.

“We would continue urge anyone who lives locally and has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything of note to police.

Extensive police enquiries and searches have been ongoing since he was reported missing.

Police, RAF and the Coastguard deploy to Spey Valley Golf Club in Aviemore. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Dashcam footage appeal

A police spokesman said: “We are also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the Aviemore area on Saturday 5 and Sunday February 6. Please review your footage for any potential sightings and get in touch with us via 101.

“Searches are ongoing in Aviemore in an effort to trace James Brannan nearly a week after he was last seen in the village.”

Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 14 February 2022

 

Searches have been carried out by specialist police officers along with partners from HM Coastguard, the Cairngorm and RAF mountain rescue teams. Personnel from Glenmore Lodge, the Scottish National Outdoor Training Centre also joined in on the search.

‘We remain extremely concerned’

Chief Inspector Jen Valentine said: “We remain extremely concerned for James’s welfare and we are keeping his family fully informed as we progress with enquiries.

“Any information, no matter how small you feel it might be, may be of use.”

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Brannan’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1601 of February 8.

