Wildcats at Highland Wildlife Park prepare for first breeding season

Wildcats at the Highland Wildlife Park are being paired up for their first breeding season to secure the survival of the species in Scotland.

A total of 16 wildcats have been matched at the Saving Wildcats conservation breeding for release centre at the Kincraig-based park.

Fruin and Beanie, Droma and Arran, Cranachan and Margaret, Embo and Torr, Nell and Con, Tulla and Ordie, Oscar and Caol Ila, Rannoch and Fearn have been put together by keepers at the Royal Zoological of Scotland (RZSS) run park, eager to extend the lifespan of the species.

The merger forms part of their European Saving Wildcats partnership.

The six-year initiative aims to restore Scotland’s critically endangered wildcat population by breeding and releasing them into the wild.

Keepers say the project is the “last hope” for their survival in Scotland.

Kittens from this season, which could be born as early as spring, will be among the first to be released in 2023.

David Barclay, saving wildcats conservation manager, said: “It is fantastic to be getting ready for our first breeding season in the centre, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Several cats are now paired and settled and we’re already seeing really encouraging mating behaviours.

“Our expert keepers have done an amazing job at preparing our enclosures and introducing the cats, giving them the best chance at breeding success.”

‘The wildcat’s days in Scotland are numbered’

In June, two wildcat kittens were born at Aigas Field Centre, near Beauly.

The project

Saving Wildcats is led by the conservation charity in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, The Cairngorms National Park Authority, Norden’s Ark and Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio de la Junta de Andalucía.

The partnership is supported by £3.2 million of EU funding and co-funded by Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s zoo and aquarium conservation fund and a wide variety of other partners.

Mr Barclay says without the release of future wildcats, their days in Scotland are numbered.

He added: “Wildcats are Scotland’s most iconic animal but also one of our most endangered. Without future releases, the wildcat’s days in Scotland are numbered.

“Once widespread in Britain, habitat loss, hunting and inter-breeding with domestic cats have all taken their toll, leaving this incredible species on the verge of extinction.

“We are hopeful that kittens born around April to May will be among the first released into carefully selected locations in the Cairngorms.

“The Saving Wildcats partnership project is the last hope for this species in Scotland.”