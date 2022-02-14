Scottish Water worker comes to aid of young driver after car nose dives into a ditch during stormy weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Water worker comes to aid of young driver after car nose dives into a ditch during stormy weather

By Louise Glen
February 14, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 6:39 pm
Adrian Buxton rescued a young woman whose car went off the road and careered headfirst down a ditch.
A Scottish Water employee stepped into the role of good Samaritan after coming across a car crash in wintry conditions.

While other motorists had driven past the car – that looked abandoned and lying headfirst in a ditch – worker Adrian Burton stopped to help.

Mr Buxton, a technical support advisor, was travelling on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Poolewe Water Treatment Works (WTW), last Friday, when he came across the car.

Inside the car he found an 18-year-old driver, cold but unharmed, and gave her his fleece to keep her warm.

‘I realised that someone was in the car’

Mr Buxton was already on a mercy mission to help fix the WTW’s generator damaged in Storm Malik, when he saw fresh tracks outside the car.

Mr Buxton said: “My initial thought was that the car had been abandoned for some time.

“However when I got closer, I noticed the car tracks were fresh.

“I pulled over to check the situation and realised there was someone in the car.”

When he got over to the vehicle, he found the driver Judy Urquhart, a college student, was still in the car but thankfully unhurt.

Mr Buxton continued: “She was badly shaken by the crash, which had happened due to the icy conditions on the road.

“I gave her my Scottish Water fleece to help keep her warm and a foil blanket which we have in our vans at all times, due to the nature of our jobs and the distances we cover across remote areas.

In happier times, Adrian Buxton who rescued a young woman whose car went off the road.

“I was very glad she wasn’t injured and just waited with her until her mum arrived.”

Both Judy and her mum Roslyn were extremely grateful for Mr Buxton’s assistance.

While chatting, it emerged that Judy’s dad Gordon worked for Scottish Water as a contractor in Ullapool.

Other cars had driven straight by

Mr Urquhart thanked Mr Buxton for his help.

He said: “Thankfully it was just Judy’s pride that was hurt by the incident and a few bumps to the front of the car.

“We are so grateful to Adrian, as many cars had driven straight past her.

“She also didn’t have a jacket and was only dressed for the college classroom, so the extra layers Adrian was able to provide made a big difference.”

‘He goes out his way to solve problems’

After Judy had been safely collected, Mr Buxton carried on his journey to Poolewe WTW, where he was successful in fixing the generator.

John Campbell, Scottish Water senior water operative at Poolewe Water Treatment Works, praised his colleague.

He said: “He is brilliant and always goes out his way to solve problems for others.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about him.”

