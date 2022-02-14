Scottish Water worker comes to aid of young driver after car nose dives into a ditch during stormy weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Water employee stepped into the role of good Samaritan after coming across a car crash in wintry conditions.

While other motorists had driven past the car – that looked abandoned and lying headfirst in a ditch – worker Adrian Burton stopped to help.

Mr Buxton, a technical support advisor, was travelling on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Poolewe Water Treatment Works (WTW), last Friday, when he came across the car.

Inside the car he found an 18-year-old driver, cold but unharmed, and gave her his fleece to keep her warm.

‘I realised that someone was in the car’

Mr Buxton was already on a mercy mission to help fix the WTW’s generator damaged in Storm Malik, when he saw fresh tracks outside the car.

Mr Buxton said: “My initial thought was that the car had been abandoned for some time.

“However when I got closer, I noticed the car tracks were fresh.

“I pulled over to check the situation and realised there was someone in the car.”

When he got over to the vehicle, he found the driver Judy Urquhart, a college student, was still in the car but thankfully unhurt.

Mr Buxton continued: “She was badly shaken by the crash, which had happened due to the icy conditions on the road.

“I gave her my Scottish Water fleece to help keep her warm and a foil blanket which we have in our vans at all times, due to the nature of our jobs and the distances we cover across remote areas.

“I was very glad she wasn’t injured and just waited with her until her mum arrived.”

Both Judy and her mum Roslyn were extremely grateful for Mr Buxton’s assistance.

While chatting, it emerged that Judy’s dad Gordon worked for Scottish Water as a contractor in Ullapool.

Other cars had driven straight by

Mr Urquhart thanked Mr Buxton for his help.

He said: “Thankfully it was just Judy’s pride that was hurt by the incident and a few bumps to the front of the car.

“We are so grateful to Adrian, as many cars had driven straight past her.

“She also didn’t have a jacket and was only dressed for the college classroom, so the extra layers Adrian was able to provide made a big difference.”

‘He goes out his way to solve problems’

After Judy had been safely collected, Mr Buxton carried on his journey to Poolewe WTW, where he was successful in fixing the generator.

John Campbell, Scottish Water senior water operative at Poolewe Water Treatment Works, praised his colleague.

He said: “He is brilliant and always goes out his way to solve problems for others.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about him.”