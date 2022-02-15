New opportunity in Wick to capitalise on Highland tourism boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New opportunity in Wick to capitalise on Highland tourism boom

By Ross Hempseed
February 15, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 1:35 pm
Wick Caravan Park on the banks of the Wick River.
A new opportunity to tap into the Caithness tourism sector has presented itself and is being promoted by Highland Council.

The Highlands and Islands have experienced a “tourism boom” throughout the pandemic as restrictions on international travel prevented people from going abroad.

Therefore, many families looking to escape from their homes and lockdown have come to the north for some respite.

The Highlands boasts some of the most outstanding natural landscapes in the UK and is home to some of the best destinations for winter sports, history buffs and nature enthusiasts.

Wick Caravan Site is also conveniently located along the route of the popular NC500, which attracts many tourists to the area as they attempt to navigate around the Highlands.

To capitalise on this tourism boom, Highland Council is looking for a new operator of the Wick Caravan Park.

Tricia Miller, who has operated the site for the last 15 years, has decided to retire after a long shift.

New business opportunity in Wick

The council is now looking for someone to take over operations at the park from May 28, just in time for the upcoming Highland tourism season.

Located on the south bank of the Wick River, the site has 15 hard standing pitches, all with access to electric outlets.

Chairman of the Caithness Committee, Raymond Bremner, said: “We all wish William and Tricia the very best for their retirement.

“The site which is by the river is in a key location to provide for the many visitors who come north on the NC500 route as well as those who opt to come to Caithness year after year to enjoy spending a more leisurely time exploring.

“A lot of work is underway to regenerate Wick town centre and encourage visitors to stop and spend more time in the town and our surrounding communities.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone interested in taking on what I’m sure will be a very popular business opportunity that will provide visitors with much-needed accommodation as they explore the fantastic scenery of Caithness.”

To find out more information click here.

