New opportunity in Wick to capitalise on Highland tourism boom

A new opportunity to tap into the Caithness tourism sector has presented itself and is being promoted by Highland Council.

The Highlands and Islands have experienced a “tourism boom” throughout the pandemic as restrictions on international travel prevented people from going abroad.

Therefore, many families looking to escape from their homes and lockdown have come to the north for some respite.

The Highlands boasts some of the most outstanding natural landscapes in the UK and is home to some of the best destinations for winter sports, history buffs and nature enthusiasts.

Wick Caravan Site is also conveniently located along the route of the popular NC500, which attracts many tourists to the area as they attempt to navigate around the Highlands.

To capitalise on this tourism boom, Highland Council is looking for a new operator of the Wick Caravan Park.

Tricia Miller, who has operated the site for the last 15 years, has decided to retire after a long shift.

New business opportunity in Wick

The council is now looking for someone to take over operations at the park from May 28, just in time for the upcoming Highland tourism season.

Located on the south bank of the Wick River, the site has 15 hard standing pitches, all with access to electric outlets.

Chairman of the Caithness Committee, Raymond Bremner, said: “We all wish William and Tricia the very best for their retirement.

“The site which is by the river is in a key location to provide for the many visitors who come north on the NC500 route as well as those who opt to come to Caithness year after year to enjoy spending a more leisurely time exploring.

“A lot of work is underway to regenerate Wick town centre and encourage visitors to stop and spend more time in the town and our surrounding communities.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone interested in taking on what I’m sure will be a very popular business opportunity that will provide visitors with much-needed accommodation as they explore the fantastic scenery of Caithness.”

