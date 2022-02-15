£15.3million contract awarded to improve Lochmaddy Pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

£15.3million contract awarded to improve Lochmaddy Pier

By Ross Hempseed
February 15, 2022, 11:57 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 6:33 pm
Lochmaddy Pier in North Uist.

The long-awaited upgrades to Lochmaddy Pier in North Uist will soon get underway after the £15.3 million contract was given to George Leslie Ltd.

Western Isles Council has been looking for a contractor to carry out repairs and upgrades to the Lochmaddy Pier to improve ferry services for North Uist.

Following the announcement in 2015 that the MV Hebrides would be retired, the council began looking to upgrade the pier with support from other organisations.

The new larger ferries being built for CalMac would require additional infrastructure at ferry terminals across the west coast of Scotland.

This includes the Skye triangle ferry route travelling between North Uist, Skye and the Isle of Harris.

Improvement works have recently been completed in Tarbert, Harris, and are ongoing at Uig, Skye.

Civil engineering contractor George Leslie Ltd has been awarded the £15.3million contract to carry out the upgrade works.

Work required at Lochmaddy will include strengthening the existing pier, dredging the seabed and expanding passenger facilities such as car parks and marshalling areas.

The project will begin in March 2022 and finish in spring 2023. While work is ongoing, CalMac will still run services to and from Lochmaddy.

‘Improved experience for  important services’

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth, said: “I am very pleased to see the planned upgrade of Lochmaddy Pier moving forward with the award of this contract.

“It maintains the momentum following the recent completion of the improvement works at Tarbert and the recent award of the contract for improvement works at Uig.

“Work can now begin again on the construction phase of the project, which will deliver an improved experience for the passengers who use these important services.

“The Scottish Government is providing an investment of £580 million in ports and vessels to support and improve Scotland’s ferry services over the next five years, as part of our wider Infrastructure Investment Plan.”

Uisdean Robertson, chairman of Western Isles Council’s transportation and infrastructure committee, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this very important milestone in the delivery of infrastructure improvements for the wider Skye Triangle route.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Transport Scotland, with CMAL and now with George Leslie Ltd in making significant improvements to the pier and marshalling areas at Lochmaddy.

“We are confident that the investment in port infrastructure across the Skye Triangle routes will make a significant contribution to growing and sustaining efficient and effective transport links for the islands.”

