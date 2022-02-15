‘We were taking bookings for birthdays and weddings’: Bookings cancelled after every window smashed of Inverness limo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stretch limo owner in Inverness is having to turn away customers after it is alleged vandals smashed every single window in his luxury vehicle.

George Riddell, of Top Class Wedding Car Hire, said the Chrysler model was meant to be the ultimate in luxury travel for wedding couples or special treats for celebrations.

But now, the Nairnshire man is having to turn away business. Couples, families and those looking forward to a day out in the limo are now being told that for the foreseeable future, it can not happen.

He said: “It is going to take some time to get the car windows fixed, and to get it back up and working again.”

Mr Riddell said the most annoying thing is the car has only been used a few times.

Limo was only used a few times before it was vandalised

After buying the car in late 2019 he finally got it up to “spec” in late January 2020. Therefore it was only used a few times it has been safely kept at a farm in Balloch.

The Inverness limo was smashed to pieces on Sunday.

Mr Riddell, who runs the car hire under the name Limo Inverness, had employed a driver specially to do the limo hire side of his business.

He said: “The bookings had just started to come in. So there would be work for John [Stewart] who is going to be the limo hire chauffeur.

“In the last few weeks business had begun to build up again and we were taking bookings and inquiries for the stretch limo for birthdays, high teas and for weddings. It meant there would be work for John and the costs of the vehicle would be met.

“So that is now two people whose livelihood is affected.”

A mini bus also kept at the site was also damaged.

‘People don’t understand the hard work that goes into running a small business’

He added: “I have safely kept the cars at the farm for 12 years,. This is the mindless act of someone who does not understand all the hard work that goes into running a small business.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 5pm on Sunday February 13, officers in Inverness received a report of vandalism to a Chrysler limousine and a mini bus at a farm in the Balloch area.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”