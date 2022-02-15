Five schools in Highlands closed due to Covid-related staff absences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four schools in the Highlands have been forced to close today due to Covid-related staff absences.

A total of 53 pupils have been moved to online learning after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts and told to self-isolate.

Kinlochbervie Primary, as well as Durness Primary and Scourie Primary along with their nurseries, will be temporarily shut until staff levels return to normal.

Marybank Primary Nursery and Applecross Primary are also partially closed to pupils today due to staff absences.

However, the council has confirmed the ones at Applecross Primary are not Covid-related and the school is expected to reopen tomorrow. Applecross Primary Nursery currently remains open.

The reopening of the rest of the schools is still to be confirmed, with Highland Council advising parents to check for daily updates on their website.