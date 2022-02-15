Five schools in Highlands closed due to Covid-related staff absences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five schools in Highlands closed due to Covid-related staff absences

By Denny Andonova
February 15, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 2:14 pm
Four schools in the Highlands have been forced to close today due to Covid-related staff absences.

A total of 53 pupils have been moved to online learning after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts and told to self-isolate.

Kinlochbervie Primary, as well as Durness Primary and Scourie Primary along with their nurseries, will be temporarily shut until staff levels return to normal.

Marybank Primary Nursery and Applecross Primary are also partially closed to pupils today due to staff absences.

However, the council has confirmed the ones at Applecross Primary are not Covid-related and the school is expected to reopen tomorrow. Applecross Primary Nursery currently remains open.

The reopening of the rest of the schools is still to be confirmed, with Highland Council advising parents to check for daily updates on their website.

