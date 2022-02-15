Five projects awarded over £120,000 in Badenoch and Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five projects awarded over £120,000 in Badenoch and Strathspey

By Ross Hempseed
February 15, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 4:10 pm
The Woodland Wheels project received £10,000 to install floodlights on the pump track in Boat of Garten.
The Badenoch and Strathspey Committee has approved the use of over £120,000 worth of funding for five local projects across the region.

The funding comes through the Place-Based Investment Fund (PBIP) administered by the Scottish Government to help regions recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Highland Council was awarded nearly £2million in funding for 2021/2022 for various projects aimed at safeguarding communities.

In September 2021, Badenoch and Strathspey received a grant of £129,222 to use to support regeneration and wealth-building projects.

Five projects were chosen on February 15 to receive funding are:

  • Kingussie Shinty Club will receive £50,000 for Market Stance Pitch’s floodlighting and fences.
  • Kingussie K6 Memorial Project will get £20,706.40  to provide a permanent memorial to the 60 soldiers and officers of Force K6, Royal Indian Army Service Corps, who died during WW2.
  • Grantown Initiative’s Burnfield Public Convenience Project is to get £23,900 for the refurbishment of Burnfield Public Convenience, including motorhome waste disposal.
  • Boat of Garten Community Company’s  will receive £10,000 for new floodlights at the Woodland Wheels Pump Track.
  • Grantown Initiative will get £15,000 towards its £80,000 project to regenerate Dulaig Play Park and install new play equipment.

Projects will help regenerate communities across the area

Russell Jones, president of Kingussie Shinty Club welcomed the funding which will help towards “creating a high quality sports facility at the Market Stance”.

He said: “Kingussie Camanachd Club is highly delighted to hear the news that our application to the Place Based Investment Programme is successful and we have been awarded £50,000.

“We have exciting plans to construct sports fencing and floodlighting at the Market Stance playing field this summer.

The Market Stance playing field project has received £50,000 to install floodlights for the pitch. Supplied by John Robertson.

“The much-needed new facility will be available to the entire community for a range of sports and activities. It is a number of years since the playing field was in use and it is an exciting prospect that it will be upgraded and used again this year to its full potential.”

Nash Masson, owner of Ride Scotland, who is behind the Woodland Wheels project, said: “Woodland Wheels is a community-led project that over the last three years has aimed to build a pump track in Boat of Garten.

“We successfully built the pump track last year and the PBIF is a great contribution to phase two, which is installing the lighting.

“This will greatly increase the user hours, especially through the darker winter months and based on this being successful we hope to have the lighting installed in the next couple of months.”

“The pump track has been something that the community has been pursuing for almost 20 years.

“Four years ago, it was the number one thing that came out of Boat of Garten’s big consultation, which assessed what the residents wanted to see on the old curling site.

“It was a great opportunity for us to rejuvenate a derelict site but also provide a facility for locals and visitors alike.”

