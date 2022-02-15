NHS Grampian has third highest rate of Covid in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian has third highest rate of Covid in Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
February 15, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 6:41 pm
A total of 712 new cases have been recorded across the Grampian region in the latest 24 hours.
Health bosses in the NHS Grampian area currently have the third-highest rate of Covid in Scotland as more than 700 cases have been identified in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has revealed a total of 712 new infections have been identified since Monday.

The statistics mean a total of 116,389 cases have been recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Covid cases remain high in both Greater Glasgow and Lothian, with more than 2,200 cases between them.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest number of Covid cases across Scotland with 1,155, with NHS Lothian coming in second with 1,049 cases recorded in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has recorded the country’s third-highest rate; 443 cases less than Glasgow.

The health boards latest tally is just a fraction of the 5,805 reported across Scotland since Monday.

A further 16 people across Scotland have also died after testing positive of the virus.

The figures takes Scotland’s death toll to 10,528.

The latest figures have been released as part of the daily coronavirus update from Public Health Scotland.

Regional Figures

In the latest 24 hours, NHS Highland has recorded a further 358 cases, taking their total since the start of the pandemic to 53,778; more than half of the cases recorded in the north-east.

Health boards in Shetland and Orkney are also continuing to see a higher rate of Covid as 163 new cases are recorded overnight.

NHS Shetland recorded a further 95 cases of the virus in the latest 24 hours.

The statistics mean a total of 2,987 positive cases have been reported across the island since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Orkney is experiencing a similar dilemma, with more than 2,559 cases recorded since March 2020.

It comes as a further 68 infections were identified overnight.

Meanwhile, NHS Western Isles has recorded a further 20 cases.

