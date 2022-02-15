NHS Grampian has third highest rate of Covid in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health bosses in the NHS Grampian area currently have the third-highest rate of Covid in Scotland as more than 700 cases have been identified in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has revealed a total of 712 new infections have been identified since Monday.

The statistics mean a total of 116,389 cases have been recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Covid cases remain high in both Greater Glasgow and Lothian, with more than 2,200 cases between them.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest number of Covid cases across Scotland with 1,155, with NHS Lothian coming in second with 1,049 cases recorded in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has recorded the country’s third-highest rate; 443 cases less than Glasgow.

The health boards latest tally is just a fraction of the 5,805 reported across Scotland since Monday.

A further 16 people across Scotland have also died after testing positive of the virus.

The figures takes Scotland’s death toll to 10,528.

The latest figures have been released as part of the daily coronavirus update from Public Health Scotland.

Regional Figures

In the latest 24 hours, NHS Highland has recorded a further 358 cases, taking their total since the start of the pandemic to 53,778; more than half of the cases recorded in the north-east.

Health boards in Shetland and Orkney are also continuing to see a higher rate of Covid as 163 new cases are recorded overnight.

NHS Shetland recorded a further 95 cases of the virus in the latest 24 hours.

The statistics mean a total of 2,987 positive cases have been reported across the island since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Orkney is experiencing a similar dilemma, with more than 2,559 cases recorded since March 2020.

It comes as a further 68 infections were identified overnight.

Meanwhile, NHS Western Isles has recorded a further 20 cases.