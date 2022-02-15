Rockfall closes lane of A82 while teams work on clear-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rockfall has been causing delays on the A82 south of Drumnadrochit since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of rockfall on the Fort William to Inverness road at around 5.30am.

Bear Scotland were called to assess the situation, which reportedly left one lane of the road closed.

Teams made the road safe and installed temporary traffic lights, which will remain in place until Wednesday while the clear-up operation continues.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “In the early hours of this morning, our teams were made aware of a rockfall affecting the A82 south of Drumnadrochit.

“Our incident support unit (ISU) team attended the site to assess the location and make the area safe.

“Temporary traffic lights are currently in place for the safety of road users and the workforce whilst the remaining clear-up operations and assessments of the area are completed, these will continue tomorrow.”